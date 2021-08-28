Cancel
NFL

How to watch Bills vs. Packers preseason Week 3 (TV channel, time, live stream information)

By Ryan Talbot
Syracuse.com
 8 days ago
After playing their first two preseason games on the road, the Buffalo Bills will play in front of the Bills Mafia on Saturday afternoon when they host the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. The game will be a dress rehearsal of sorts for the roster and the fan base...

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com
Bills vs. Packers – Saturday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m. Josh Allen will start at quarterback as the Bills conclude their preseason schedule against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium. Fans can tune into the game locally with a broadcast presented by Connors and Ferris while out-of-market fans can watch live on NFL Network.

