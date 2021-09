Wait, why is Kia teasing the new Sportage when it revealed the compact crossover a few months ago? It's because the design sketches depict what will be the first version dedicated to the European market since the nameplate's inception in 1993. Codenamed NQ5, the fifth-gen model for the Old Continent will look virtually the same at the front and rear as the global version since only the side profile will be a tad different.