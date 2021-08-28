Cancel
UK aims to conclude Pacific trade group talks by end of 2022 - FT

By Reuters
British trade minister Liz Truss speaks to Reuters after signing a free trade agreement with Singapore, in Singapore December 10, 2020. REUTERS/Pedja Stanisic

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Britain aims to conclude negotiations to join the trans-Pacific trade group by the end of 2022, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing International Trade Secretary Liz Truss.

“We will be able to have concluded negotiations by the end of next year,” the report quoted Truss as saying.

EconomyInsurance Journal

Analysis: A Divided London? City Tackles Brexit With Twin-Track Finance Revamp

High in the skyscrapers that have taken root in its warren of medieval streets, City of London grandees are plotting a post-Brexit regulatory revamp to rival New York. The City, as London’s traditional financial heartland is known, has retained little direct access to the European Union financial market since Britain fully left the bloc in December.
Economyirei.com

Asia Pacific: Trade outlook faces headwinds

Export momentum across the Asia Pacific region eased to 23.5 percent year-over-year in July, as low base effects fade, according to Oxford Economics. Looking ahead, the firm expects export momentum to continue to moderate, given global supply disruptions and lower import demand from key trading partners amid tighter COVID-19-related restrictions. However, underlying global external demand remains solid and a gradual easing of global supply chain disruptions later this year bode well for regional exports in 2022.
EconomyPosted by
The Independent

UK-New Zealand trade pact expected in days, people familiar with talks say

The UK is on the brink of signing a trade agreement with New Zealand which is expected to mirror Britain’s controversial deal with Australia over agricultural imports, The Independent can reveal.Two people familiar with the negotiations expect an agreement in principle, which is a commitment made ahead of signing a trade pact, to land next week.There are final hurdles to clear on sensitive areas such as the phasing out of some quotas and tariffs on meat and dairy imports, according to a different trade department insider. But these are likely to be tackled in phone calls scheduled for the next...
EconomyNeowin

India is aiming to trial digital rupee by the end of the year

The governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Shaktikanta Das, has said that the country could begin trialling its digital rupee by the end of the year, according to a CNBC report. The bank is currently studying different aspects of a digital currency and what effect it may have on security, the financial sector, and how it’d impact monetary policy and currency already in circulation.
EconomyNEWSBTC

PayPal To Facilitate UK Customers With Cryptocurrency Trading Feature

PayPal users with accredited identities will start accessing cryptocurrency trading soon. However, cryptocurrency transactions for its business account are not supported yet. Starting from this week, U.K residents will have initial access to buying, holding, and selling cryptos via PayPal. This development will make a remarkable milestone for a firm that started providing digital asset services within one year.
Economybeincrypto.com

PayPal Opens Crypto Trading Services to UK Customers

Global payments giant PayPal has enabled customers based in the United Kingdom to buy, hold, and sell cryptocurrencies. Starting this week, United Kingdom-based users of PayPal will be able to access crypto trading services within the platform. It’s the first expansion of the payment giant’s crypto services since the services were first launched in the United States in October 2020.
Food & Drinksfoodmanufacture.co.uk

UK food exports outside EU fail to plug £2.2bn EU loss

UK food and drink exports to non-EU countries rose in the first half of 2021, but failed to cover the fall in sales to the EU, the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) claims. Global sales outside the EU rose by 13%, representing almost half the industry's exports in the first half of 2021, the FDF stated. However, despite the return to growth in these countries, overall UK food and drink sales were still £2bn below pre-COVID-19 levels, because of the sharp drop in sales to the EU. A combination of the continued impact of the pandemic and new barriers to trade resulting from the new trading arrangements were perpetuating the slump.
Afghanistanabc17news.com

UK foreign minister heads to Asia for Afghanistan talks

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says he is heading to the region around Afghanistan in a push to rescue stranded British citizens and Afghan allies. Raab didn’t provide any details, citing security reasons, but he is expected to visit Pakistan for talks on establishing routes out of Afghanistan through third countries. Britain says it evacuated more than 15,000 U.K. citizens and vulnerable Afghans from Kabul during a two-week August airlift that Defense Secretary Ben Wallace has called “Dunkirk by WhatsApp.” Wallace says as many as 1,100 Afghans who were entitled to come to the U.K. were left behind. Raab said Wednesday that they include guards from the now-abandoned British Embassy in Kabul.
IndustryStreet.Com

AstraZeneca Settles With EU Over COVID-19 Delivery Dispute

Shares of AstraZeneca (AZN) - Get Astrazeneca PLC Sponsored ADR Report fell Friday after the drugmaker reached a settlement with European Union regulators on the delivery of 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses. The Cambridge, U.K., drugmaker has committed to deliver 60 million doses of its Vaxzervia vaccine by the end...
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Swedish Biotech Sobi Accepts Buyout Offer From Advent and GIC

Global biotechnology firm Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi) has agreed to a buyout offer from Advent International and Aurora Investment Pte Ltd., an affiliate of GIC Special Investments Pte Ltd. The company announced yesterday that it had received the $8 billion (68 billion kronor) offer, which valued its shares at...
Pharmaceuticalscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Germany Halt The Use Of All COVID-19 Vaccines?

A post shared on Facebook claims Germany halted the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks due safety concerns. There is no record of Germany suspending the use of all COVID-19 vaccines for two weeks. A spokesperson for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health told Check Your Fact the claim was inaccurate.
Public HealthBest Life

You're Banned From Traveling Here as of Monday, Even If You're Vaccinated

If you're considering taking a big vacation anytime soon, your options may be limited, especially if you're planning to go anywhere in Europe. On Aug. 30, the European Council of the European Union, one of the governing bodies of the 27-member European Union, dropped the United States from its "safe list," a list of countries that could travel to the E.U. with little to no restrictions. The U.S. had been on the E.U.'s safe list since June, but as COVID numbers across the U.S. began to rise with the spread of the Delta variant, the European Council recommended its member countries impose tighter entry restrictions to visitors from the U.S. The recommendation is non-binding, and it's up to each country to decide whether they follow the recommendations, but many European nations decided to shore up their borders regardless. Read on to see which European countries are banning Americans who are traveling for non-essential reasons right now.

