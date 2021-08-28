Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cumberland County, PA

Cumberland supervisors earmark federal funds for stormwater projects

By Jim Hale Times Staff Writer
Gettysburg Times
 8 days ago

Cumberland Township supervisors agreed Tuesday to direct federal pandemic dollars primarily toward federally mandated stormwater projects. Proposed projects, totaling approximately $600,000 at various locations, including stream bank restoration work at the township building on Fairfield Road and the Adams County Human Services building on Boyds School Road, Township Manager Ben Thomas Jr. said.

www.gettysburgtimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Adams County, PA
Cumberland County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Adams County, PA
Government
County
Cumberland County, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earmark#Federal Funds#Stormwater
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Navy says 5 saliors died in helicopter crash

The Navy announced Saturday that it is shifting its efforts to recovery after the force declared five soldiers dead in a helicopter crash Tuesday. “The U.S. Navy has declared the five missing crewmembers of an MH-60S helicopter crash, deceased. U.S. 3rd Fleet has shifted from search and rescue efforts to recovery operations, Sept. 4,” according to a Navy statement.

Comments / 0

Community Policy