Cumberland supervisors earmark federal funds for stormwater projects
Cumberland Township supervisors agreed Tuesday to direct federal pandemic dollars primarily toward federally mandated stormwater projects. Proposed projects, totaling approximately $600,000 at various locations, including stream bank restoration work at the township building on Fairfield Road and the Adams County Human Services building on Boyds School Road, Township Manager Ben Thomas Jr. said.www.gettysburgtimes.com
