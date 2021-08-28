Get ready now

Cancel
By Margaret Orr
WDSU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHurricane Ida is forecast to be a Cat 4 near landfall. Concern as it moves over the warm Gulf Loop that there will be an expansion in the wind field. Large hurricanes create higher storm surges. Storm surge warning posted. 10-15 foot storm surge is possible Morgan City to the Mouth of the River. 7-11 foot storm surge Mouth of River to Ocean Springs. 4-7 feet for Lake Pontchartrain. 3-5' for Lake Maurepas. Hurricane Warning posted. Heavy rain potential. 8-16-20" rain possible. Ground will quickly become saturated. Trees are fully leafed out. Wind will easily knock down some trees. Expect power outages. Tornadoes often happen on the East side of a landfalling hurricane. Stay tuned.

