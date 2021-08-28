Prep Girls Tennis: LQPV/DB finish 1-1 at home triangular

(LAKE WALES, Fla.) – The Truett McConnell University women’s volleyball team competed in the final day of the Royal Classic, hosted by Warner University, where they went 1-1 on the day. TMU secured their first win of the season in match one in four sets against Appalachian Athletic Conference competitor, St. Andrews University, with scores of 25-23, 21-25, 25-20 and 25-15. Match two saw the Lady Bears lose by slim margins against the Royal Classic host, with Warner up 2-1 at the beginning of the fourth set, ultimately clinching set four by two points (23-25). The Lady Bears are now sitting at 1-3 on the season, while the Knights sit at a record of 0-2 and the Royals sit at a record of 2-3.
