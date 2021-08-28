Prep Girls Tennis: LQPV/DB finish 1-1 at home triangular

FACTS: These two teams meet for the first time since 2018, when Heritage earned a 43-7 victory at City Stadium on its way to a 14-1 season that culminated with the Pioneers capturing the Class 3 state title. That was also the first year at Roanoke-based Fleming for Jamar Lovelace, the former Brookville standout player and assistant. After three rough years with the Colonels, Lovelace turned the program around during the 2020 spring season. Fleming went 6-3, finishing with a winning record for the first time since 2014, and advanced to the Class 5 playoffs. Heritage is coming off a 6-2 season in which it was bounced in the second round in Class 3. Friday's game should be a showdown between two very athletic clubs. Fleming features a host of running backs to complement run/pass threat Dashawn Lewis at QB. Heritage's veteran offense is led by QB Kam Burns, who passed for roughly 600 yards in the spring, running backs Zach Steele and Rajan Booker (approximately 700 rushing yards apiece) and receivers Keshaun Hubbard (400-plus receiving yards) and Deuce Crawford (100-plus receiving yards). Ultimately, the Pioneers probably have too much firepower for Fleming to handle in this one.