Tennis

Prep Girls Tennis: LQPV/DB finish 1-1 at home triangular

By Joe Brown
West Central Tribune
 8 days ago

Maddie Matthies and Kayla Jahn both won in straight sets to take Nos. 2 and 3 singles. LQPV/D-B also won at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles as the teams of Kali Borman and Sadie Hacker, and Taylen Jorgenson and Gertie Sieg only lost one game each. LQPV/D-B 5, Milbank 2.

