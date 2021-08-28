Letter to the editor: Hatemonger makes GOP look bad

So now the GOP and Stefanik are cozying up to a hate-monger who directly was involved with the insurrection of Jan. 6? Wow, Elise, I had no idea you would sink so low. How much lower do you plan on going? As a soon-to-be new mother, are these the type of people you're going to expose your child to? When are we going to start hearing about the good work that you are supposedly doing in your new job? What have you done so far to benefit this country and make it a better place? I'm sorry ... all I hear are crickets.