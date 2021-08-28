Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

When it comes to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, politics may matter less than you think

By Lois M. Collins
Posted by 
Deseret News
Deseret News
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you think political ideology is the reason someone is reluctant to get vaccinated, you could be wrong. Public surveys have found fear of side effects, lack of time to get a shot, hearing scary anti-vaccine stories and a deep distrust in government or the medical industry are among a long list of factors that also play a role — often the main reason for vaccine hesitancy or opposition that will never change.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 1

Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Florida State
State
Louisiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Black People#Moderna And#Johnson Johnson#Wcvb#Fda#Augusta University#Brookings Institution#The Deseret News#Quotewizard Com#The U S Census Bureau#Household Pulse Survey#Trust#Medicare#Medicaid#Cnn#Johns Hopkins University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

There’s growing concern vaccinated people may be more vulnerable to COVID-19 than previously thought

While it’s evident that vaccination provides strong protection against the coronavirus, scientists are increasingly concerned vaccinated people may be more susceptible to serious illness than was previously thought. According to a report by Bloomberg, this growing concern comes in the midst of a shortage of scientific studies with solid answers,...
Public HealthBlueridgenow.com

Thinking of getting a fake COVID vaccine card? Here are the penalties you may face

As the delta variant sweeps across the nation and hospitalizations increase, there is another rising concern: fake COVID vaccination cards. The low-tech cards are increasingly being required to travel or gain access to public events and businesses. Those who get a COVID-19 vaccine are given the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccination card, which says what COVID-19 vaccine they received, the date they received it and where it was administered.
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Public HealthInternational Business Times

Some Unvaccinated Americans Blame Fully Vaccinated People For COVID-19 Surge: Poll

Some unvaccinated Americans blame vaccinated individuals for the surge of Delta COVID-19 cases in the country than blame themselves, a new poll found. In a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, it was found that 6% of unvaccinated Americans said they were responsible for the rise in COVID-19 cases in the United States. However, 7% say vaccinated Americans should be blamed the most for the spread.
Public Healthrnbcincy.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
Public HealthFortune

Even Europe’s anti-vaxxers have to admit: Vaccine mandates really work

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories delivered straight to your inbox each morning. This week marks the beginning of France’s so-called rentrée, when the French slouch home after their sacred (and long) summer break, and when street protests and political infighting typically hit a high point. But this year, there is a twist to the usual pattern: The biggest complaint against President Emmanuel Macron—his hard-line COVID-19 vaccine mandates—is falling flat, as most French seem to have concluded that the tough approach is a stunning success.
ScienceNPR

Immunity To COVID-19 Could Last Longer Than You'd Think

All around the world, there seem to be signs that immunity to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19, doesn't last very long after you're vaccinated. Israel is now having one of the world's worst COVID-19 surges about five months after vaccinating a majority of its population. And in the U.S., health officials are recommending a booster shot eight months after the original vaccine course.
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
TravelCNBC

Vaccines are being required for travel — here's how unvaccinated people feel about that

Unvaccinated people are eager to travel again. But more and more, the rules make that harder. Travelers are increasingly required to show proof of vaccination before they can cruise, book group tours, avoid quarantines, or vacation to tropical islands. Beyond that, vaccines are needed for everyday activities including attending some universities, returning to the workplace or eating in restaurants.
U.S. PoliticsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Americans were smarter about vaccines in the 1950s

Regarding the letter “History shows vaccines are life savers. So get the jab.” (Aug. 12): The polio vaccine came out in 1955. Just about everyone in the United States got the vaccine, and our country has been virtually free of polio since 1979. Similarly, vaccines are also the way we can eradicate the coronavirus.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Fauci says new COVID variant called Mu not ‘immediate threat’ to US

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that the new Mu variant of COVID-19 is not considered to be “an immediate threat” to the US. Federal officials are “keeping a very close eye” on the virus mutation, though its “not at all even close to being dominant” in the US, the White House chief medical advisor said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy