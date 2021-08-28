When it comes to COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy, politics may matter less than you think
If you think political ideology is the reason someone is reluctant to get vaccinated, you could be wrong. Public surveys have found fear of side effects, lack of time to get a shot, hearing scary anti-vaccine stories and a deep distrust in government or the medical industry are among a long list of factors that also play a role — often the main reason for vaccine hesitancy or opposition that will never change.www.deseret.com
