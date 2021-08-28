Letter to the editor: Lockdowns created their own casualties
I’m concerned after reading the recent letter condemning individuals who claim vaccine/mask mandates violate their God-given rights. The author did understand how the U.S. Constitution was grounded in the edicts stated through the Magna Carta and subsequent English law (most of which was considered by ancient philosophers of most cultures). The author also acknowledges how our U.S. Supreme Court has been hesitant to declare that our Bill of Rights and other amendments should outweigh concerns regarding “the greater good.”poststar.com
