Saratoga Springs, NY

Letter to the editor: Elect commissioner who cares about us

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe success of Saratoga Springs in recent years is due to the open space, walkable streets and byways, and the general beauty and accessibility of our urban environment. Minita Sanghvi, who is running for finance commissioner, is the candidate we can trust to keep those values uppermost. She knows that preserving our “City in the Country” and its greenbelt is what makes Saratoga Springs such a desirable place to live.

Saratoga Springs, NY
