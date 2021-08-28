Cancel
Protests

Letter to the editor: Thank God Stefanik can protest with Presler

Post-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe bias is blatant. Elise Stefanik is being criticized for holding a rally with Scott Presler who organized constitutionally protested protests. The Post-Star has printed story after story, purporting Trump-Russia collusion, which turned out to be totally false after a two-year investigation. Reuters recently reported that “FBI has so far...

