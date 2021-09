ALLEN PARK -- Detroit Lions fans haven’t been spoiled by too many things over the past 40 years or so, with the kicker position standing as one of the exceptions. From Eddie Murray (1980-1991) to Jason Hanson (1992-2012) to Matt Prater (2014-2020), those shoes have been hard to fill, with high expectations paired with a few fleeting blips along the way. The Lions set their initial 53-man roster earlier this week without a kicker on the list, venturing into uncharted waters ahead of the season.