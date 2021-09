Vikettes volleyball opened their 2021 season with wins over Midland and Anamosa at Anamosa on Tuesday behind spirited play in both matches. The Vikettes opened with Midland, quickly pulling away from the Eagles with a 9-0 run on their way to a 25-8 win in the first set. VS got their bench involved late in the second set as they again took a commanding lead for a 25-13 win. Senior Aly Smith had six kills and two blocks in the win. Senior Brynn Patterson totaled five kills, five digs and went 15 of 15 serving with one ace. Senior Sam Walton had four kills and went 12 of 13 serving. Junior Brylee Bruce had 18 assists and senior Kate Hyland 12 digs.