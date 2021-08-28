Cancel
Eagles at Jets preseason score, takeaways: New York completes last-second Hail Mary to set up 31-31 tie game

By Cody Benjamin
CBS Sports
 8 days ago

The Eagles and Jets are both starting over in 2021: New coaches, new starting quarterbacks and new expectations. On Friday night, they had another big similarity in their final preseason game of the year: The same score! Squaring off roughly three months before their scheduled regular-season matchup, Philadelphia and New York played to a 31-31 tie (preseason games no longer go to overtime), capped by a bomb of a last-minute Hail Mary touchdown pass by Jets backup James Morgan.

Jets 31, Eagles 31: Yboah!

The New York Jets tied the Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 31 in a wild conclusion to the 2021 Jets preseason. James Morgan threw a Hail Mary pass 60 yards in the air into the end zone to Kenny Yboah, with Eagles draped all over Yboah, as time expired. Josh Adams just snuck into the end zone on the ensuing two point conversion, and an action packed preseason finale ended in a tie. The tie kept the Jets undefeated for the preseason, the first time a Jets team went through a preseason undefeated since 2002. Yes, that is as meaningless as it sounds. But given the choice between undefeated, and defeated, I’ll choose undefeated every time, even if the games don’t count and the scores don’t matter.
Hail Morgan! Jets Rally to Tie Eagles 31-31 as Time Expires

The ball left James Morgan's right hand, zipped through the thick MetLife Stadium air and somehow landed in Kenny Yeboah's hands for a touchdown as time expired. The New York Jets went wild, celebrating the 49-yard Hail Mary toss. And then Josh Adams ran in the 2-point conversion to secure the 31-31 tie with the Philadelphia Eagles in a preseason finale that was played without most of the teams’ starters Friday night.
Hail Morgan! Here’s what Jets said about ‘crazy’ last-second TD pass that stunned Eagles

No one was more thrilled by James Morgan and Kenny Yeboah’s last-second theatrics against the Eagles on Friday night at MetLife Stadium than their Jets teammates. In a highlight clip of Morgan’s 49-yard Hail Mary pass to Yeboah, an ecstatic Zach Wilson, who did not play, is shown bouncing down the sidelines giving high-fives. A huge grin spread across running back Ty Johnson’s face In a postgame press conference when asked about the wild finish to the preseason.
