Eagles at Jets preseason score, takeaways: New York completes last-second Hail Mary to set up 31-31 tie game

The New York Jets tied the Philadelphia Eagles 31 - 31 in a wild conclusion to the 2021 Jets preseason. James Morgan threw a Hail Mary pass 60 yards in the air into the end zone to Kenny Yboah, with Eagles draped all over Yboah, as time expired. Josh Adams just snuck into the end zone on the ensuing two point conversion, and an action packed preseason finale ended in a tie. The tie kept the Jets undefeated for the preseason, the first time a Jets team went through a preseason undefeated since 2002. Yes, that is as meaningless as it sounds. But given the choice between undefeated, and defeated, I’ll choose undefeated every time, even if the games don’t count and the scores don’t matter.