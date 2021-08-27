Cancel
Delta Variant Infection Doubles Odds of COVID Hospitalization: Study

US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Delta Variant Infection Doubles Odds of COVID Hospitalization: Study. FRIDAY, Aug. 27, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The Delta variant is not only much more infectious than earlier versions of the new coronavirus, but it's also twice as likely to land you in the hospital with life-threatening complications, new British research shows.

