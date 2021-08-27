Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Immigration?

By Asked in San Jose, CA
avvo.com
 9 days ago

Carl Shusterman (former INS Trial Attorney, 1976-82) has 40+ years of experience practicing immigration law. He is a Certified Specialist in Immigration Law who has testified before the U.S. Senate Immigration Subcommittee as an expert witness. He was featured in the February 2018 issue of SuperLawyers magazine. His response to your question is general in nature, as not all the facts are known to him. You should retain an attorney experienced in immigration law to review all the facts in your case in order to receive advice specific to your case. Mr. Shusterman's statement above does not create an attorney/client relationship.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Immigration#Ins Trial Attorney#Superlawyers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Immigration commentary reveals author’s ignorance

“Lower skilled Alaskans work in tourism and fishing,” read one line from Judy Eledge’s recent immigration commentary. What an utterly tone-deaf and insulting statement. The author demonstrated an antiquated view dating back more than 150 years concerning immigration — Irish, Chinese, German, Swedish, Dutch, Somali, to name a few — and insulted very highly skilled/educated Alaskans that hold degrees in hospitality and fisheries management; some I’d wager she taught during her tenure as an educator.
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
Public Healthpncguam.com

Active enforcement of vaccination verification requirement starts today

Today, Monday, Sept. 6, the Department of Public Health and Social Services (DPHSS) Division of Environmental Health (DEH) will begin actively enforcing the provisions of Executive Order 2021-21, which requires Covered Establishments and contact sports to verify COVID-19 vaccinations of patrons and participants. Enforcement will be conducted with the assistance of the Guam Police Department.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

“They were executed because they were black”: they pardoned seven African Americans 70 years after they were subjected to the electric chair in the US

Justice, 70 years later. The Governor of Virginia awarded a posthumous pardon to seven African American men executed in 1951 for the rape of a white woman, after an investigation and prosecutions marked by racism. The democrat Ralph Northam announced his decision after meeting descendants of these men known as...
Labor IssuesWashington Examiner

Democrats’ reconciliation bill denies employees choice in the workplace

On Labor Day, the public celebrates workers’ dignity. Ironically, Congress will soon consider legislation denying workers a say in how they communicate with their employers. Sen. Bernie Sanders has committed to including the PRO Act in the reconciliation bill. One of the PRO Act’s provisions would eliminate a safeguard that protects workers’ agency: the federal ban on secondary boycotts and strikes.
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
ImmigrationPosted by
Documented

Report: Immigrants Disappear in ICE Custody

This summary was featured in Documented’s Early Arrival newsletter. You can subscribe to receive it in your inbox three times per week here. The anti-immigration-detention advocacy group Freedom for Immigrants released a new report showcasing how the U.S. immigration detention system hides where detainees are located from their families and advocates. Based on surveys, interviews […] The post Report: Immigrants Disappear in ICE Custody appeared first on Documented.
U.S. Politicstruthorfiction.com

‘Biden And Harris Served With Impeachment Charge’

As presented in share format, Facebook users were exposed only to the claims in the headline, which suggested that United States President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris were “served” with an “impeachment charge,” language clearly used to imply that Biden and Harris were formally or criminally “charged.”. Incidentally,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy