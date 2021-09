CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – Steve Newick is sick of rude customers, and he says he will no longer ask his crew to put up with it. Newick’s Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire, now has a sign posted at its hostess stand warning customers to keep their rudeness in check. Sign posted at Newick’s Lobster House in Dover, New Hampshire. (Courtesy photo.) Please do not mistreat or yell at our crew. They have worked very hard so that Newick’s is still here to serve you. We are short staffed, and things sometimes get backed up and we even make the occasional mistake. If...