Greendale, WI

Howards Grove tames Greendale’s offense 2-0

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 8 days ago

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Howards Grove stuffed Greendale 2-0 to the tune of a shutout in a Wisconsin girls volleyball matchup on August 27.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTrql_0bfQSS9100

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com
