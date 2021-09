Low water levels brought on by the ongoing drought are starting to cause problems for some boaters on the Iowa Great Lakes. “When the water goes down, boat ramps are not made for the length of (boat) trailers that we are currently having these days and when people put their boats on the trailer, they power their boat on and that prop wash will blow out a hole behind the cement of the boat ramp,” says Captain Greg Harson is a supervisor in the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Bureau.