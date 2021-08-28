Cancel
Portage County, WI

Flash Flood Warning issued for Portage, Wood by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 00:06:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Portage; Wood FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR PORTAGE AND WOOD COUNTIES At 1206 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Marshfield, Stevens Point, and Plover. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended, flash flooding is still occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Stevens Point, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, Whiting, Amherst, Pittsville, Lake Wazeecha, Babcock, Plover, Stockton, Nekoosa, Port Edwards, Biron, Hewitt, Sherry, Auburndale, Jordan, Vesper, Rosholt and Park Ridge. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

