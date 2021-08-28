Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped their cause against the Jets

After a terrible rainstorm ensured that the starters wouldn’t see time at key positions, the Eagles closed out the preseason with a 31-31 tie against the Jets on Friday night.

It was a huge night for players on the roster bubble and we’ve listed the guys who helped their cause the most.

T.Y. McGill

McGill had two sacks on the night, four hits, two tackles for loss, and three total tackles.

Brett Toth

Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Brett Toth (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Toth helped clear the way on Gainwell’s touchdown.

Kevon Seymour

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kevon Seymour (41) during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Seymour had three total tackles, two tackles for loss, and played both the run and pass well.

Tarron Jackson

PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Dan Moore Jr. #65 of the Pittsburgh Steelers blocks Tarron Jackson #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Coastal Carolina pass rusher had 3 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit.

Elijah Holyfield

Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield in acton during a preseason against the New England Patriots NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The hard-nosed running back led the Eagles in rushing with 16 carries for 60-yards, with 3 catches for 22-yards as well.