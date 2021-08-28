Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped their cause against the Jets
After a terrible rainstorm ensured that the starters wouldn’t see time at key positions, the Eagles closed out the preseason with a 31-31 tie against the Jets on Friday night.
It was a huge night for players on the roster bubble and we’ve listed the guys who helped their cause the most.
T.Y. McGill
McGill had two sacks on the night, four hits, two tackles for loss, and three total tackles.
Brett Toth
Toth helped clear the way on Gainwell’s touchdown.
Kevon Seymour
Seymour had three total tackles, two tackles for loss, and played both the run and pass well.
Tarron Jackson
The Coastal Carolina pass rusher had 3 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit.
Elijah Holyfield
The hard-nosed running back led the Eagles in rushing with 16 carries for 60-yards, with 3 catches for 22-yards as well.
