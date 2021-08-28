Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Eagles roster bubble: Which players helped their cause against the Jets

By Glenn Erby
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N4hBO_0bfQRsra00

After a terrible rainstorm ensured that the starters wouldn’t see time at key positions, the Eagles closed out the preseason with a 31-31 tie against the Jets on Friday night.

It was a huge night for players on the roster bubble and we’ve listed the guys who helped their cause the most.

T.Y. McGill

McGill had two sacks on the night, four hits, two tackles for loss, and three total tackles.

Brett Toth

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L3oj0_0bfQRsra00
Dec 20, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Brett Toth (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Toth helped clear the way on Gainwell’s touchdown.

Kevon Seymour

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=247Zja_0bfQRsra00
New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Kevon Seymour (41) during an NFL preseason football game, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Seymour had three total tackles, two tackles for loss, and played both the run and pass well.

Tarron Jackson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjX5B_0bfQRsra00
PHILADELPHIA, PA – AUGUST 12: Dan Moore Jr. #65 of the Pittsburgh Steelers blocks Tarron Jackson #75 of the Philadelphia Eagles during the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 12, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Coastal Carolina pass rusher had 3 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one sack, and one quarterback hit.

Elijah Holyfield

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F22wu_0bfQRsra00
Philadelphia Eagles running back Elijah Holyfield in acton during a preseason against the New England Patriots NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The hard-nosed running back led the Eagles in rushing with 16 carries for 60-yards, with 3 catches for 22-yards as well.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#The Eagles#Coastal Carolina#Brett Toth#American Football#Mcgill#Pff College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles pull off surprising trade but don’t gain much

Well, this one came out of nowhere. On the final day that teams are granted to announce who’s made their 53-man roster, the Philadelphia Eagles announce a trade. Calm down. We’re not talking about Zach Ertz, Derek Barnett, or Andre Dillard. Believe it or not, Howie Roseman has found draft...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Identified As Potential Trade Partner for Eagles’ Former First-Round OT

After restructuring the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and new linebacker Joe Schobert, the Steelers find themselves with some newfound salary cap space. Though much of that money is already spoken for when it comes to in-season injury insurance, a 16-man expanded practice squad and more, the Steelers find themselves in a better position to be able to add another piece or two to the Steelers’ roster prior to the start of the regular season, which is what general manager Kevin Colbert likes to do historically.
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL cuts: Notable names who were released

Keeping the momentum alive in an NFL career is never easy. For some veterans, an injury can derail the progress, or a bad season or a bad scheme fit can start messing with the intellectual side of the game. Players just aren’t the same as they were during their heyday.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles make a flurry of minor roster moves: All you need to know

WIth the 53-man roster confirmed, the Philadelphia Eagles proceeded to make a few roster moved on Thursday. It was widely assumed that TE Tyree Jackson would end up on IR anyway, but both Josiah Scott and Jack Driscoll will be joining him, which is something very few saw coming. Both are depth pieces so won’t be causing any immediate problems, but it is something worth nothing.
NFLbleedinggreennation.com

Eagles waive 5 players ahead of NFL roster cuts

The Philadelphia Eagles officially waived the following five players on Sunday morning: tight end Cary Angeline, defensive end JaQuan Bailey, running back Elijah Holyfield, wide receiver Marken Michel, and linebacker Rashad Smith. None of these five cuts are surprising. Angeline was signed as a camp body to help fill some...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged for Deshaun Watson

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged to trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. And it’s not the Eagles. On Saturday afternoon, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Dolphins are now the frontrunner, while the Texans are asking for a ton. In addition, Robinson reports that the Eagles were...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles are seemingly down on Travis Fulgham

Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) The love affair appears to be over, from an organizational standpoint anyway. It wasn’t even one full year ago that Travis Fulgham exploded onto the scene for this Philadelphia Eagles team. It didn’t hurt that his 2020 on-field debut came in Week 4 during a nationally-televised primetime tilt versus the San Francisco 49ers in a must-win game. No Birds fan will ever forget that final go-ahead toss to Fulgham and his mini-somersault into the end zone.
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Eagles, Zach Ertz, Giants, Saquon Barkley, Washington

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn has cleared COVID-19 protocol after testing positive on August 21. (Michael Gehlken) Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy confirmed that they are not interested in free-agent QB Cam Newton: “I think he has a ton of football left. But we’re very excited about the group that we have.” (Andrew Siciliano)
NFLYardbarker

Eagles reportedly discussed Dallas Goedert trade recently

After shopping tight end Zach Ertz for months with no success, it seems the Philadelphia Eagles have turned their attention to a potential Dallas Goedert trade. Goedert, who many viewed as the successor to Ertz at tight end in Philadelphia, is widely expected to be a go-to target for quarterback Jalen Hurts this offseason. But with the Eagles in a transition year and general manager Howie Roseman looking to acquire assets, one of the team’s more promising players could be available.
NFLESPN

Projected NFL draft order for 2022: Who has the No. 1 pick?

The Houston Texans are the team that's most likely to have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft when it begins on Thursday, April 28, according to the preseason 1-32 draft order projections from the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI). Could the Texans target a quarterback next April? ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay lists five signal-callers among the top 20 prospects in his first 2022 draft rankings, but in his first mock draft, he has Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux going to Houston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy