Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

New York Jets earn tie with Philadelphia Eagles as Hail Mary is answered

By Barry Werner
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bEImU_0bfQRq6800

Well, at least the New York Jets will have given their fans one thrill in 2021, even if it was in front of a practically empty MetLife Stadium Friday.

Gang Green had the ball at the Philly 49, facing a fourth-and-4 with an eight-point deficit against the Eagles with six seconds left.

The quarterback — not Zach Wilson — was James Morgan, who rolled right and unloaded a prayer.

Morgan, a 2020 fourth-round pick out of Florida International, reached the end zone, where Kenny Yeboah came away with the ball despite being surrounded by what seemed like the entire Eagles defense.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=063bYQ_0bfQRq6800
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Yeboah is an undrafted free agent, who spent 2020 at Ole Miss after spending 2016-19 at Temple.

A Josh Adams run for the 2-point conversion left the game tied at 31, and that is how it finished because there is no overtime in the preseason.

Thankfully.

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

32K+
Followers
65K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Florida International#Ole Miss#Nyjets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
New York Jets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Eagles Player Had A 2-Word Nickname For Cam Newton Today

Before they square off this Thursday night, the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are going head-to-head this Tuesday afternoon in a joint practice. It didn’t take long for the two sides to voice their differences, as Eagles safety K’Von Wallace called Cam Newton “checkdown king”during the 7-on-7 drills. Wallace...
NFLNBC Sports

Eagles trade veteran offensive lineman for 2022 pick swap

The Eagles traded veteran offensive lineman Matt Pryor to the Colts on Tuesday morning for a 2022 late-round pick swap. It seemed very likely that Pryor would not make the Eagles’ roster so they get something for him instead of just cutting him. Here are the terms of the deal:
NFLNBC Sports

Ex-Eagles LB finds new NFL home after jail sentence

Less than a month after he spent a day in jail, former Eagles linebacker and Super Bowl champion Mychal Kendricks has found a new NFL home. Kendricks is expected to sign with the 49ers, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting:. Kendricks, who turns 31 next month, played in one...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles pull off surprising trade but don’t gain much

Well, this one came out of nowhere. On the final day that teams are granted to announce who’s made their 53-man roster, the Philadelphia Eagles announce a trade. Calm down. We’re not talking about Zach Ertz, Derek Barnett, or Andre Dillard. Believe it or not, Howie Roseman has found draft...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Identified As Potential Trade Partner for Eagles’ Former First-Round OT

After restructuring the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and new linebacker Joe Schobert, the Steelers find themselves with some newfound salary cap space. Though much of that money is already spoken for when it comes to in-season injury insurance, a 16-man expanded practice squad and more, the Steelers find themselves in a better position to be able to add another piece or two to the Steelers’ roster prior to the start of the regular season, which is what general manager Kevin Colbert likes to do historically.
NFLchatsports.com

Longtime Philadelphia Eagles legend to join Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears (Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports) For the second time in less than two weeks, a Philadelphia Eagles legend that will one day enter the franchise’s Hall of Fame has been mentioned in conjunction with the Chicago Bears. First came the news about Doug Pederson, the only man on Planet Earth that can say he was the head coach of a Super Bowl-winning Eagles team. He was seen at a Bears practice rocking Chicago’s team colors.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Philadelphia Eagles Release Veteran Running Back

Veteran running back Kerryon Johnson has been waived by the Philadelphia Eagles with an injury designation, the team announced on Tuesday. The Eagles claimed Johnson off waivers back in May after he was released by the Detroit Lions. Johnson, a second-round pick of the Lions in 2018, has been dealing with a knee injury and was recently listed as “week-to-week.”
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL cuts: Notable names who were released

Keeping the momentum alive in an NFL career is never easy. For some veterans, an injury can derail the progress, or a bad season or a bad scheme fit can start messing with the intellectual side of the game. Players just aren’t the same as they were during their heyday.
NFLphillysportsnetwork.com

Eagles make a flurry of minor roster moves: All you need to know

WIth the 53-man roster confirmed, the Philadelphia Eagles proceeded to make a few roster moved on Thursday. It was widely assumed that TE Tyree Jackson would end up on IR anyway, but both Josiah Scott and Jack Driscoll will be joining him, which is something very few saw coming. Both are depth pieces so won’t be causing any immediate problems, but it is something worth nothing.
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged for Deshaun Watson

A new frontrunner has reportedly emerged to trade for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson. And it’s not the Eagles. On Saturday afternoon, Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Dolphins are now the frontrunner, while the Texans are asking for a ton. In addition, Robinson reports that the Eagles were...
NFLchatsports.com

Philadelphia Eagles are seemingly down on Travis Fulgham

Travis Fulgham, Philadelphia Eagles (Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports) The love affair appears to be over, from an organizational standpoint anyway. It wasn’t even one full year ago that Travis Fulgham exploded onto the scene for this Philadelphia Eagles team. It didn’t hurt that his 2020 on-field debut came in Week 4 during a nationally-televised primetime tilt versus the San Francisco 49ers in a must-win game. No Birds fan will ever forget that final go-ahead toss to Fulgham and his mini-somersault into the end zone.
NFLYardbarker

Eagles reportedly discussed Dallas Goedert trade recently

After shopping tight end Zach Ertz for months with no success, it seems the Philadelphia Eagles have turned their attention to a potential Dallas Goedert trade. Goedert, who many viewed as the successor to Ertz at tight end in Philadelphia, is widely expected to be a go-to target for quarterback Jalen Hurts this offseason. But with the Eagles in a transition year and general manager Howie Roseman looking to acquire assets, one of the team’s more promising players could be available.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Samuels is the offensive Andre Chachere

Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles looked absolutely flush with talent at the running back position. From homegrown draftees like Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell, to waiver wire claims Kerryon Johnson and Jason Huntley, practice squad signees like Boston Scott, and Jordan Howard, who was initially traded for and then later signed as a mid-season free agent one season later, many openly questioned how the team would maintain their sheer volume of talent, with four, maybe even five running backs looking destined for the initial 53 man roster.
NFLchatsports.com

Eagles News: “Philadelphia will make a push” to extend Dallas Goedert in the coming weeks

NFL contract extension candidates, potential terms: Will Baker Mayfield, Lamar Jackson and T.J. Watt get new deals soon — and how big? - ESPN+. Both sides explored a potential contract early in the offseason, and there hasn’t been much momentum since then, for reasons unknown. The team views Goedert as a cornerstone for the post-Zach Ertz era, and Dallas Goedert is widely regarded as one of the game’s most complete young tight ends. But something is holding Philadelphia back, and it feels like the Eagles are waiting on another domino to drop. The whispers of the Eagles’ interest in QB Deshaun Watson aren’t going away, so perhaps the Eagles must figure that out before any major spending — especially if they must ship key players to Houston to consummate a deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy