Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Final Score 0-0 as Wasteful Lions Drop Points at Home

By Michael Citro
The Mane Land
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrlando City outplayed Tropic Thunder rival Inter Miami but couldn’t find the back of the net in an unsatisfying 0-0 draw at Exploria Stadium. Tesho Akindele had an opportunity from the penalty spot but there were other good chances that went unfulfilled as well in a frustrating night that still saw the Lions (9-4-8, 35 points) finish undefeated against Inter Miami (6-9-5, 23 points) with a mark of 1-0-2 on the season.

www.themaneland.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tesho Akindele
Person
Daryl Dike
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Chris Mueller
Person
Robin Jansson
Person
Nani
Person
Pedro Gallese
Person
Rodolfo Pizarro
Person
Joe Bendik
Person
Nick Marsman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inter Miami Cf#Lions#Tropic Thunder#Inter Miami Cf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Related
MLSFOX Sports

Stajduhar, Michel help Orlando City beat Fire 1-0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on a rain-soaked Saturday night. Orlando City (9-4-7) is unbeaten in its last five games. Chicago (5-11-5) is winless in 19 straight road...
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Storylines | City vs. Inter Miami

Forward Benji Michel netted the deciding finish on Saturday in the Lions’ 1-0 shutout victory over the Chicago Fire, burying his shot inside the left post for his fourth finish of the season. Michel trails only Nani on the side in finishes this season, with 16 across all competitions since joining the side ahead of the 2019 MLS season.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Hosts Inter Miami CF in Heineken Rivalry Week Match

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 26, 2021) - Orlando City SC (9-4-7, 34 points) hosts intrastate foes Inter Miami CF (6-9-4, 22 points) as part of MLS Rivalry Week, presented by Heineken, on Friday, Aug. 27 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. The match will be nationally broadcast...
MLSESPN

Orlando City's unbeaten streak hits 6 after draw with Inter Miami

Nick Marsman saved a first-half penalty kick and added another key stop late in the second half, and Inter Miami settled for a 0-0 draw at Orlando City on Friday night. Miami's draw was its second in as many trips north to its Florida rivals, in a game that closed the season series between the clubs. Orlando won the other game in the series, 2-1, in Miami on June 25.
Orlando, FLThe Mane Land

Orlando City’s Success Depends on Health of its Designated Players

Much has been made about Orlando City’s lineup woes throughout the season. There have been injury crises across just about every position group, with key players missing huge swaths of game time. Even now, Sebas Méndez, Uri Rosell, and Alexandre Pato are still out of the lineup. But of all the absences Orlando has had to deal with, none loom larger than Nani and Mauricio Pereyra.
MLSThe Mane Land

PawedCast Episode 261: Miami Rewind, Pride-Gotham, Columbus Crew Preview and More

RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City is in a bit of a scoring drought but the defense has been stout so at least the Lions are able to get something even when held without a goal. The draw against Miami isn’t what the Lions or their fans wanted, especially in a match that saw the team awarded a penalty, but the return of El Pulpo and a strong match from the back line helped secure a point in a scoreless draw at home on Saturday. We break down the game and make our Man of the Match selections.
MLSThe Mane Land

Lion Links: 9/1/21

Hello, Mane Landers. I hope everyone is doing well down in Florida as we enter September. It’s going to be busy this week with World Cup qualifiers and then Orlando City and the Orlando Pride in action this weekend. Before we jump into today’s links from around the soccer world, lets all wish a happy birthday to former Orlando City player and head coach James O’Connor!
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Three Keys to Victory

Orlando City is back in action this Saturday as the club hosts the Columbus Crew. This is the first meeting this season between the two clubs, and with fewer home matches than away matches to end the season, maximizing points at home will be key to the Lions’ success. That being said, what do the Lions need to do to defeat the Crew, defend Exploria Stadium, and pick up a vital three points?
MLSThe Mane Land

Mason Stajduhar Ruled Out of Columbus Game

Orlando City’s injury situation has basically sucked throughout the 2021 season. Oscar Pareja hasn’t had his first-choice lineup all available at any point this season and he’s also hardly had both of his Designated Players on the field at the same time. The squad took another blow today with the...
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Columbus Crew: Final Score 3-2 as Urso’s Goal Lifts Lions to Seventh Straight Result

Orlando City looked like it would cruise to an easy win over the Columbus Crew at Exploria Stadium after getting goals from Daryl Dike and Silvester van der Water to go up 2-0. But Antonio Carlos scored a bizarre own goal early in the second half and the Crew tied it up moments later before Junior Urso’s goal lifted the Lions (10-4-8, 38 points) to a 3-2 win over Columbus (7-10-6, 27 points).
Miami, FLPosted by
Outsider.com

Alabama & Miami Fans Come to Blows in Major Brawl in Stadium: VIDEO

Look, the return of college football has its pros and cons. Alabama versus Miami, that’s a pro. Among the cons, some fans don’t know how to act in public. So, of course, action on the field means action off the field as well. During the game in Atlanta, a fight broke out between fans of each team. It looked like quite the exchange between the two parties involved.
Houston, TXPosted by
The Spun

Video: Wild Fight At Saturday Night College Football Game

A pretty crazy fight broke out between fans at a college football game on Saturday evening. Texas Tech beat Houston, 38-21, at the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday night. Former Baylor Bears quarterback Robert Griffin III was on the call for the game for ESPN. Following...
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Mercer kicker had amazing response to his missed extra point

Mercer kicker Caleb Dowden had an incredible response to the extra point he missed during his team’s opener. Mercer defeated Point 69-0 in their season opener on Thursday. Mercer scored 10 touchdowns in the game, and kickoff specialist Devin Folser went 9-for-9 on extra points. After their 10th touchdown, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy