Orlando City vs. Inter Miami CF: Final Score 0-0 as Wasteful Lions Drop Points at Home

RSS feed for The Mane Land PawedCast. Subscribe with Google Play. Orlando City is in a bit of a scoring drought but the defense has been stout so at least the Lions are able to get something even when held without a goal. The draw against Miami isn’t what the Lions or their fans wanted, especially in a match that saw the team awarded a penalty, but the return of El Pulpo and a strong match from the back line helped secure a point in a scoreless draw at home on Saturday. We break down the game and make our Man of the Match selections.