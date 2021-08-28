Twilight on the Tavern Lawn presents Julian Gerstin Sextet September 5

Twilight Music continues its 18th Twilight On The Tavern Lawn series of folk, world beat, zydeco, Celtic, jazz, rock, and bluegrass summer concerts on Sunday, September 5 with the Julian Gerstin Sextet performing original jazz influenced by rhythms and melodies of the Caribbean and Eastern Europe. Co-presented with Next Stage Arts Project, the five concert series concludes on Sunday, September 19 with Planet Zydeco. The concerts begin at 5:00 pm in downtown Putney on the Putney Tavern lawn (bring a lawn chair or blanket) or at Next Stage at 15 Kimball Hill in case of rain. The series is sponsored by the Town of Putney, Green Mountain Well, Soundview Paper Company, Basketville, and many other Putney area businesses and organizations. The concerts are free to the public (donations are accepted) and food will be available. For more information, call 802-387-5772 or visit www.twilightmusic.org.