Hough High School receives bomb threat; investigation ongoing
CORNELIUS – A bomb threat caused the evacuation at Hough High School Friday afternoon. At 1:20 p.m., an individual called the school and stated there was a bomb located somewhere on the property of the school, according to the Cornelius Police Department. Students and staff were evacuated and a search of the inside and outside of the school was completed. No suspicious items were found, and all students and staff were released with no injuries.www.lakenormanpublications.com
