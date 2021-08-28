Cancel
Cornelius, NC

Hough High School receives bomb threat; investigation ongoing

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNELIUS – A bomb threat caused the evacuation at Hough High School Friday afternoon. At 1:20 p.m., an individual called the school and stated there was a bomb located somewhere on the property of the school, according to the Cornelius Police Department. Students and staff were evacuated and a search of the inside and outside of the school was completed. No suspicious items were found, and all students and staff were released with no injuries.

SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

TOKYO (AP) — The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

