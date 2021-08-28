Cancel
Windham County, VT

Keeping Windham County Safe for Immigrant Communities

By Ellen Schwartz
iputney.com
 8 days ago

Join the Windham County No Más Polimigra campaign and Migrant Justice for an on-line information session on loopholes in the county’s Fair and Impartial Policing Policy that allow the Sheriff’s Department to collaborate with federal immigration authorities–and what we can do to close those loopholes We will be joined by a farmworker from Migrant Justice who will talk about why this is important to the human rights of their community and we’ll also hear about how this affects our local asylum seekers. Event will take place Aug. 30, 6:30-8:30 via Zoom. Register at bit.ly/KeepWindhamSafe to get the link.

iputney.com

Comments / 1

