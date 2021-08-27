Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Nvidia Delights

By Chris Hill
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C8CTx_0bfQRYPA00

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares pop on a stellar third-quarter report. Robinhood's (NASDAQ:HOOD) stock falls after its first report as a public company and warnings from management that trading activity is slowing down. In this episode of MarketFoolery, Motley Fool analyst Tim Beyers analyzes those stories, as well as how Cisco Systems' (NASDAQ:CSCO) recent acquisitions are fueling the company's revenue growth.

To catch full episodes of all The Motley Fool's free podcasts, check out our podcast center. To get started investing, check out our quick-start guide to investing in stocks. A full transcript follows the video.

This video was recorded on Aug. 19, 2021.

Chris Hill: It's Thursday, Aug. 19. Welcome to MarketFoolery. I'm Chris Hill. With me today, Mr. Tim Beyers. Thanks for being here.

Tim Beyers: Thanks for having me, Chris, good to see you.

Hill: Good to see you. We've got more tech-related earnings. We're going to start with the chipmaker Nvidia. Second-quarter revenue came in higher than expected, and management's guidance for third quarter revenue was also higher than analysts were expecting, and shares of Nvidia were up 6%. This, on the surface, looks pretty good. What does it look like underneath the surface?

Beyers: It's the gift that keeps on giving, like the jelly of the month club. Total revenue up 68% here, revenue for the outlook, like you were talking about, Chris, $6.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2022. That is definitely higher than analysts expected. I have been calling this a data center company that does gaming. I'm going to say I was wrong about this only in the sense of this quarter because, boy, this quarter, Nvidia's gaming business was absolutely on fire, on fire. Up 85% to $3.6 billion, up 11% from the previous quarter. It is still very much a Cloud story here, Chris, because, for those who do not know, Nvidia has arguably the top-rated Cloud gaming business in the world in GeForce now, and that is now supporting over more than 1,000 PC games on old computers. Nvidia is really killing it here. Now the data center business, Chris, is up 35%. It's still a phenomenal business. I think when you think about Nvidia, it just does more stuff than you think it does. It doesn't just make chips, it makes these graphic cards that go into your gaming console. They also make servers that go into data centers. They are making a Cloud gaming service that people like and are actually using. They're making software for doing AI tooling. Nvidia is a shockingly well-organized but still pretty diversified business, Chris, and I think the market may be starting to notice that.

Hill: When you look at the gaming part of the business, look, obviously the numbers there are great, but there are a lot of businesses in the gaming industry that have put up great numbers over the past year for all the obvious reasons. Is that something that you look at as an analyst and think this is good, but nobody should expect this quarter after quarter?

Beyers: I don't. I was surprised that it was up by this much because there is so much happening in the gaming industry. I'll be honest with you, Chris, I thought, just by virtue of AMD's foothold in the console business, that Nvidia maybe would get a little lighter on the gaming side. It is a very pleasant surprise to me to see the gaming business up this much. I did not expect that just because of the encroachment of AMD into the console business. But if I look at it and I look at it objectively, there is a lot of movement around Cloud gaming. Nvidia has been in the gaming business for such a long period of time, maybe it really shouldn't surprise me that there is a lot of demand for just the various areas of the gaming business that Nvidia serves. It's not just the graphics cards, it's some expertise in software, it is GeForce now. There is a lot built around this and I just didn't give them enough credit.

Hill: I'm sure someone like our colleague Aaron Bush has probably crunched the numbers on this since he is as good an expert in the video gaming industry as exists out there that I'm aware of. But with the amount of money that is poured into this industry from all corners, on the Cloud side, the server-side, the chip side, the content creation side, we're getting to pretty dizzying heights with the aggregate amount of dollars and it's only going up.

Beyers: No, it is only going up. I'm not going to say we're at peak game here, Chris, but this is from the Nvidia press release and it did make me laugh because we are of a similar age and I remember the original Castle Wolfenstein, and now there is a Wolfenstein: Youngblood. The gaming industry now has the Hollywood sequel syndrome.

Hill: Can you blame them?

Beyers: No, I can't. I can't even remotely blame them because it's making bucket loads of money and Nvidia is clearly profiting from it.

Hill: Last thing and then we'll move on. On a more serious note, you and I have talked before about cybersecurity as an industry. I've said recently on this show that I think cybersecurity is one of those must-have industries in a diversified portfolio. If you look at your stocks and you can identify the stock that is giving you exposure to this important and growing industry, you need to fix that. Do you think gaming is in that same category? Again, for a diversified portfolio of someone who's got 22-25 stocks, is it now in the category where you need to be able to point to the business that has some exposure to gaming?

Beyers: I think so, and especially with Cloud gaming. I really do think, let's just put a macro view of this for a second, all of the major public Cloud providers, and I'm even including Nvidia in this conversation, have some exposure to the gaming business. Alphabet has Stadia, which is Cloud gaming. There is an Xbox Cloud option that Microsoft is offering. Amazon is in this, I believe it's called Amazon Luna. Everybody is in this in some way. So yes, you should be able to point to something in your portfolio that says not only am I in gaming, but I am in the future of gaming, which is games delivered via the Cloud. If you needed more proof that this was important, just go ask Reed Hastings and how important it is to Netflix. It is a massive piece of the business. The distribution model for gaming is changing and maybe that's it, Chris, is that Nvidia, being the backbone for the delivery of so much stuff, is getting a lot of deserved credit in this part of the gaming business. The Cloud gaming business is a bit of a tailwind here for Nvidia.

Hill: Robinhood's first quarter report, really their first report as a public company, not received by investors the way I'm sure Robinhood's management would have liked. Revenue was 130% higher than a year ago, but the company warned that trading activity is slowing down, and that is a problem, Tim, because Robinhood is a trading app.

Beyers: Not only that, but trading is the vast, and I mean vast majority of Robinhood's revenues. They do have other revenues. They essentially break down, Chris, into what they call transaction-based revenues and net interest revenues. Just to put a finer point on this, net interest revenues, for the most recent quarter, let's call it $67.7 million, then they had about $47 million in other revenues. Their transaction-based revenues, $451 million. That's a lot more. You're essentially talking about 20% of revenues are non-transaction. The other 80% are all transaction-related, and the vast majority of that, Chris, is cryptocurrency. I know we've talked about Robinhood being a meme stock. I didn't know that the meme would actually represent the stock, that Robinhood is cryptocurrency and cryptocurrency is Robinhood. That's like a meme, but it's actually reality. I'll hit the number very quickly here, Chris. $5.3 million from cryptocurrency trading revenues in the June quarter of 2020. In the June 2021 quarter, $233 million, that is multiple orders of magnitude difference. Bitcoin, Ethereum, this is the stuff that makes Robinhood right now.

Hill: This was getting a lot of attention on CNBC this morning. You look at the crypto, you look at the trading volume, you look at the role that options trading plays in the trading volume. It is a fair question of Robinhood, how sustainable is this quarter after quarter?

Beyers: Right, and I think the answer to that is it is not sustainable. I think as an investor, the biggest risk I see here, Chris, is there are other crypto trading platforms. There are other options trading platforms. It is not like Robinhood has a monopoly on trading of these types of equities. There is a risk here too because if Robinhood, in order to protect this part of its businesses says, "Hey, we are going to make cryptocurrency trading easier," or "We're going to make options trading easier," won't regulators be looking at that and asking why we should make that easier because this is relatively new territory and we've had some ugly stories in this area. To be fair, options were up significantly, but not nearly as much as crypto. Options transaction revenue is still a big part of the story here. But I think the thing that's maybe most disheartening here is that revenue from equity trading from the June 2020 quarter to the June 2021 quarter, that was actually down. It was $70.6 million in 2020 versus $52 million in 2021, so you have literally people on the Robinhood platform saying, "I don't really like stocks anymore. I want more options. Give me more options, give me more crypto." That's pretty disheartening.

Hill: Shares of Cisco Systems are up a bit and hitting a two-year high today after fourth quarter revenue came in 8% higher than a year ago. I don't want to throw a lot of shade in a company that's worth nearly a quarter of $1 trillion, but Cisco Systems really does seem to be making a good number of acquisitions to fuel their growth.

Beyers: There's no doubt. I mean, there's absolutely no doubt. I think the way to think about it is over the past year, there have been nine acquisitions, and you can think about it this way. Overall, revenue was up about 8%. Cisco believes, at least according to what we're seeing in the public-facing announcements here, that they can do 5-7%, up to 8%, maybe a little higher than that. This is not a double-digit revenue growth story anymore. What does it cost to buy that revenue? I'm not going to say that Cisco is a bad company and you should avoid it, but you should know what it costs to get that growth. Over the last year, there's been about $10 billion spent. $7 billion on cash acquisitions and about $2.8 billion on share repurchases. Those share repurchases really didn't go to retire a bunch of Cisco shares. In fact, the share count was down less than half of 1%. It essentially was to take shares issued for something, maybe something like an acquisition, and retire those shares to reduce dilution. You are essentially paying $10 billion to get $500 million extra in revenue over the past year. That's not a perfectly fair comparison because acquisitions do take some time and some of that $500 million probably came from some earlier acquisitions. But it is increasingly expensive for Cisco to buy the growth that it's getting. If it stopped buying companies, Chris, I think this would be a negative growth story.

Hill: Yet it is roughly the same market cap as Oracle. These are two businesses that are frequently mentioned in the same sentence in terms of what they do with their history, both corporate and as stocks. I guess my question is, is Oracle a stock that should be higher on someone's watch list than Cisco Systems if they are looking for this type of business?

Beyers: I think so. The reason I think so is because Oracle does not need to stitch together acquisitions in the same way that Cisco does. Oracle does have a meaningful business. Now, you could argue its legacy business and its legacy database is shrinking and maybe has some fading relevancy. But I'll tell you what doesn't have fading relevancy, which is Oracle Cloud. It may not be the top cloud, but you know who uses it? We're using it right now. It's on Zoom. I have some strong objections to parts of Oracle, but I will not stand on a soapbox and say, "This is equivalent to Cisco." It is not. It is absolutely not. The Oracle Cloud is very high performance. It is differentiated. It's got some big customers. It's working on some interesting database technology. I still like some of the other database vendors better, but if you want exposure to legacy tech, yeah, I'll take Oracle over Cisco eight times a week.

Hill: Tim Beyers, always great talking to you. Thanks so much for being here.

Beyers: Thanks, Chris.

Hill: As always, people on the program may have interest in the stocks they talk about and The Motley Fool may have formal recommendations for or against, so don't buy or sell stocks based solely on what you hear. That's going to do it for this edition of MarketFoolery. The show is mixed by Dan Boyd. I'm Chris Hill. Thanks for listening. We'll see you on Monday.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Options Trading#Oracle Cloud#Nvda#Marketfoolery#Motley Fool#Cisco Systems#Csco#Geforce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Cisco
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Jumped 15% in August

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock popped 14.8% in August, significantly outpacing the S&P 500's 3% return, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This robust performance can be attributed to the graphics chip specialist's release of strong second-quarter results and continued investor enthusiasm about its long-term growth potential. Nvidia stock is...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Shares Beat the Market Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) closed Friday more than 2% higher, in contrast to a generally flat stock market. That followed a price target upgrade from one analyst tracking the stock. It also occurred on a good day for cryptocurrencies, which help boost its business. So what. That upgrade came from...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Moderna And Nvidia Lead The Nasdaq-100

U.S. indices had a mixed day of trading Friday as investors weigh an increase in COVID-19 deaths nationwide. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) lost 0.02% to $453.08. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.21% to $354.14. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1...
TechnologyPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Hardware Stocks to Buy After Earnings

Applied Materials' equipment is helping chip fabs increase the complexity of their manufacturing capabilities. Arista Networks is helping build a faster internet that can handle increasingly complex services. Nvidia is now one of the world's largest semiconductor companies, and it's not losing much steam. A new tech hardware upgrade cycle...
ComputersHot Hardware

Intel CEO: Alder Lake Zen-Like CPU Arch And Alchemist GPUs Will Challenge AMD And NVIDIA

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, or as he puts it, the "self-appointed Geek-in-Chief," recently sat down for a video chat with analyst Pierre Ferragu to discuss his growth as a leader and what is in store for the world's largest supplier of semiconductor chips. Gelsinger talked about what he learned during his time at VMWare, and also touched on competitive expectations stemming from Intel's upcoming Alder Lake CPU and Alchemist GPU architecture launches. Lest anyone wonder where Gelsinger's mindset is at these days, in simple terms as it relates to Intel, "the geek is back."
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

Companies that are highly profitable and provide essential services are ideal characteristics to look for in a long-term investment. E-commerce and digital services are two areas that are ripe to deliver above-average returns to investors. When choosing stocks to buy and hold for the long term, investors can stack the...
StocksNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Didi, Netflix, MongoDB, PagerDuty and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Didi Global (DIDI) – Didi rallied 4.3% in the premarket following a Bloomberg report that Beijing was considering taking a stake in the ride-hailing company and possibly bringing it under state control. It is unclear what size stake Beijing would consider taking in the company.
StocksWoonsocket Call

4 Top Tech Stocks To Watch In September 2021

Are These The Best Tech Stocks To Buy In September 2021?. With the Nasdaq trading at a record high, tech stocks would naturally gain traction among investors in the stock market. It is a given that there will be some turbulence in the economic recovery due to the coronavirus. So, investors will be looking for the industry with the best future growth potential. Well, the tech industry wouldn’t be off the list now, would it? Leveraging technology to make improvements has become a norm in various industries.
StocksStreet.Com

I May Not Be in Broadcom, But Here's How to Trade It

Broadcom (AVGO) reported the firm's fiscal third quarter financial performance on Thursday evening. The firm posted adjusted EPS of $6.96, beating Wall Street by a nickel. Sans all excluded items, GAAP EPS printed at $4.20, which was a beat of greater magnitude. Record revenue generation for the period amounted to $6.78 billion, which was a mild beating of projections. Those numbers, using adjusted EPS, amount to earnings growth of 29% on revenue growth of 16%.
StocksInvestorPlace

Nvidia Stock Is on the Verge of Extended Disappointment

As a perennial top ten finisher of the best performing stocks over the last decade, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock usually makes the list with ease. There is no question the company’s growth has been impressive for quite some time. Nvidia sets itself apart with a track record that very few companies can match.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Rose Today

Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) climbed 2% on Wednesday after the semiconductor giant announced an agreement with the U.S. Department of Energy. Nvidia's accelerated computing platform will power a supercomputer built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise at the Argonne National Laboratory. The Polaris supercomputer will be capable of completing high-performance and data-intensive artificial intelligence (AI) computing workloads.
MarketsStreet.Com

Nvidia and AMD Analysts Upbeat but With a Caveat

Semiconductor sultans Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) - Get Report on Wednesday received upbeat commentaries from two analysts, though one of them sees risk. Nvidia shares recently traded at $217.56, down 0.2%, and AMD was at $108, up 0.3%. Hans Mosesmann of Rosenblatt Securities has...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?

Nvidia's gross margin is still on the rise, improving 70 basis points in the most recent quarter. The entry into the software-as-a-service market could lead to "billions" in revenue, according to CEO Jensen Huang. Only 20% of the GeForce installed base has upgraded to a RTX GPU. Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered...
Video Gameseteknix.com

Nvidia Confirms Gamescom 2021 Announcements!

With GamesCom 2021 upon us, there is already a lot of rumour and speculation that the event will be used to announce or showcase many big things upcoming in the gaming world. This potentially even includes the formal announcement of the Resident Evil 4 remake. In giving us a taste of what we can expect, however, Nvidia has formally confirmed all of the major announcements and gaming optimisations set to be released in the very near future!
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why AMD and Nvidia Jumped on Monday

Today's video looks at Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) and Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) recent stock price movements and shares my thoughts from a bullish and bearish perspective. Here are some highlights from the video:. Semiconductor stocks had a solid day on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, after Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) received approval from...
SoftwareZDNet

Nvidia brings AI to more mainstream servers with Nvidia AI Enterprise in GA

Nvidia on Tuesday announced the general availability of Nvidia AI Enterprise, a software suite that lets companies virtualize AI workloads on mainstream servers running VMware vSphere. As part of the GA release, Nvidia also said that it's partnering with Domino Data Lab to integrate its MLOps platform on top of Nvidia AI Enterprise.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Sees Up To 31% Upside For This Large Cap Tech Stock

MongoDB Inc's (NASDAQ:MDB) Q2 revenue of $198.7 million increased 44% year-on-year, beating the analyst consensus of $184.2 million. The adjusted EPS loss of $(0.24) exceeded the consensus loss of $(0.39). MongoDB sees Q3 revenue between $202 million – $204 million above the consensus of $198.3 million. The EPS loss between...

Comments / 0

Community Policy