Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

NJPW Strong results: Eight-man tag team action

f4wonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight's episode of NJPW Strong kicked off Summer Struggle USA 2021. Bateman, Misterioso & Barrett Brown defeated Wheeler Yuta, Adrian Quest, & the DKC. Brown ambushed Quest before the bell. Quest came back quickly and used La Mistica on Brown later on. Fast action from these two. Yuta and Bateman had a good exchange next. I’d consider both of these guys dark horses to watch out for, both on the show and in the States right now. Good stuff from both here.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lio Rush
Person
Tom Lawlor
Person
Juice Robinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tag Team#Njpw Strong#Combat#Njpw#Quest#Misterioso#Stf#Cattle Mutilation#German#Resurgence
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

Four Matches Set For NJPW STRONG Autumn Attack

NJPW has announced four matches for its upcoming NJPW STRONG Autumn Attack event. NJPW announced Will Ospreay will face Karl Fredericks at night one of Autumn Attack on September 25. Also made official for night one is Minoru Suzuki battling Fred Rosser. Night two on September 26 will see Suzuki...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Star Suddenly Leaves For AEW

According to multiple sources, former WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole’s future will be elsewhere in the landscape of professional wrestling as tonight was allegedly his final night in Vince McMahon’s WWE and on the WWE NXT brand, with rumors he’s headed to AEW. Vince McMahon ‘sabotaged’ a match for this...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Two title matches

The United States Championship and Raw Tag Team titles were both on the line last night. After becoming champions at SummerSlam, Damian Priest and RK-Bro each made their first televised title defenses on last night's episode of Raw. Priest retained against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus in a triple threat match. Randy Orton & Riddle retained by defeating WWE Champion Bobby Lashley & MVP.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns & Usos ‘Removed’ From Smackdown?

WWE is set to hold its next tour in the UK later this month as the company announced that it will hold live events in Newcastle at the Utilita Arena on Sunday, September 19, London on Monday, September 20, Cardiff on Tuesday, September 21, and Glasgow on Wednesday, September 22. When WWE first confirmed the SmackDown tour, Roman Reigns, Bianca Belair, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Usos, and more were advertised to appear.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Sad Medical Rumor Revealed

Vince McMahon is apparently having trouble remembering things at WWE shows, according to The Disco Inferno on RussosBrand.com, who communicates with current WWE employees. Disco said Vince had a ‘meltdown’ at Raw last week. He said, “He literally is forgetting things that happened the week before.” As people age they can have medical issues when it comes to memory, and sadly this may be happening to WWE’s chairman.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Son Of Pro Wrestling Legend To Debut On WWE NXT Soon?

It appears Bronson Rechsteiner (Bronson Steiner), the son of wrestling legend Rick Steiner, might be on the verge of making his in-ring debut on WWE NXT. On Friday, Steiner took to Instagram to post a picture of him in wrestling tights and a leather vest. In the caption, Steiner teased that he’s bound for NXT soon.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Unceremoniously’ Fires WWE Star

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been making some talent cuts over the last few months. On this past Wednesday’s edition of WWE’s The Bump, fans observed how the co-host Evan T. Mack was not present on the show. Vince McMahon released Evan.T. Mack. The fans have been concerned with it...
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: WWE Announces Injury To SmackDown Star

Hopefully it isn’t too bad. Just like in other sports, there are all kinds of injuries in wrestling. You never know when you are going to see someone go onto the injured list and miss some ring time. To make things even more complicated, there is always the chance that the injury is part of a storyline and not legitimate. It seems that the latter is the case this time.
WWEf4wonline.com

Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer for World title shot set for Impact

After winning an opportunity at last Friday's Emergence against Impact World Champion Christian Cage, Ace Austin will face Tommy Dreamer next Thursday and if Dreamer wins, the Victory Road match will become a three-way for the title. During a Cage promo that saw Dreamer come out and give his old...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Drops WWE Return Bombshell

WWE icon, The Undertaker is reportedly set to make his return to the company. It turns out he will be a part of next week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown live from the famous Madison Square Garden. Sasha Banks Sad Excuse For WWE Hiatus Leaks. The Undertaker to make his...
WWEringsidenews.com

Kenny Omega Drops Massive Hint About Adam Cole Going To AEW

Adam Cole is touted as one of the best in-ring workers WWE has ever seen and remains one of the top Stars in NXT since making his debut back in 2017. His in-ring skills are second to none and he has competed in some of the best matches in NXT’s history. Now it seems another AEW star dropped a huge tease about Adam Cole going to AEW.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Justin Gaethje Sad UFC Firing Claim Leaks

Justin Gaethje is one of the best UFC fighters in the history of the sport. Justin Gaethje’s surprising bet on Tyron Woodley was also leaked recently. Justin Gaethje recently spoke to ESPN MMA about his new contract and mentioned how it is not security as UFC can fire him at any time.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Daniel Bryan & Nikki Bella Bombshell Leaks

Why would someone like Daniel Bryan ruin anything for anyone let alone something for Nikki Bella? Well, it’s not all what it seems to be as Nikki Bella had high hopes for Daniel Bryan to stay with the WWE, but as all of us know by now, that’s just not the way that things panned out. We may even be seeing Daniel Bryan at All Out if everything goes as planned on that end. Undertaker Drops WWE Return Bombshell.
WWEf4wonline.com

More AEW wrestlers announced for Chris Jericho cruise

More AEW talent announcements have been made for this year's Chris Jericho cruise. Lance Archer (w/ Jake Roberts), Powerhouse Hobbs, Anna Jay, Gunn Club (Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn), and Wheeler Yuta will be appearing on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea Triple Whammy this October. AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Colt Cabana are also set for the cruise.
WWEf4wonline.com

Skye Blue added to AEW All Out Casino Battle Royale

Another participant has been added to Sunday's All Out Women's Casino Battle Royale. Skye Blue was announced as the latest participant at tonight's AEW Dark tapings. AEW CEO, GM, President and Head of Creative Tony Khan made the announcement following Blue facing Red Velvet in a match taped for Dark. The crowd reaction for Blue was reportedly so overwhelming that she was offered the All Out spot.
WWEf4wonline.com

Former IIconics unveil new tag team name

The former IIconics have officially unveiled their new tag team name. Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce) and Jessie McKay (formerly known as Billie Kay) will be known as "The IInspiration" going forward. Lee and McKay filed a trademark for the name this June. "Finally, IInspiration returns to professional...
WWEBleacher Report

Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from September 2

Impact Wrestling continued its journey to Victory Road on September 18 with another packed episode that continued top rivalries, ignited new feuds and determined Tommy Dreamer's fate as he chased a championship opportunity. Was The Innovator of Violence able to defeat Ace Austin and earn an opportunity to challenge friend...
WWEf4wonline.com

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. extends AEW contract

AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is not going anywhere anytime soon, according to a report. Citing AEW sources, Fightful Select is reporting that Baker and AEW recently agreed on a contract extension. The report does not state the length of the original deal or the new agreement.
WWEWWE

Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma prepare for Six-Man Tag Team clash

Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma have traded guitar smashes, personal attacks and parking lot haymakers but now will settle their differences with a Six-Man Tag Team showdown. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Top Dolla and Ashante “Thee” Adonis have proven their ability to match the devious aggression of Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza in recent weeks. The presence of B-Fab has certainly helped, as a lead pipe emergence helped clear the way for Hit Row to level Legado outside the Capitol Wrestling Center last week.
WWEf4wonline.com

Tag team match announced for WWE Raw

A tag team match has been announced for tonight's post-SummerSlam edition of Raw. Nikki A.S.H. & Rhea Ripley will team together against Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler on Raw tonight. Nikki and Ripley were both involved in the triple threat Raw Women's Championship match at SummerSlam. Charlotte Flair submitted Nikki to win the title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy