2019 Dog Shooting Litigation: City of Loveland and Police Department Outline Next Steps

Contact: Nicole Yost, Engagement Coordinator/PIO, 970-962-2302, Nicole.Yost@CityofLoveland.org. On June 29, 2019, LPD responded to a trespassing call in the northwest part of the city that resulted in the shooting of a Golden couple’s dog, Herkimer. As a result of the recent litigation stemming from this event, the City of Loveland and the Loveland Police Department want to share the planned action in response to the litigation and related public concerns.