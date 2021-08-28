Rays' Shane McClanahan: Earns eighth win

McClanahan (8-2) allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out four in six innings to earn the win over the Orioles on Friday. McClanahan has allowed at least six baserunners in each of his last five starts, but he's earned wins in each of those outings. The right-hander matched his lowest strikeout total of the season Friday, but he still limited run production against the struggling Orioles. He's picked up wins in six of his seven starts since the All-Star break and has posted a 2.90 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 40.1 innings during that time. McClanahan tentatively lines up to make his next start at home against the Red Sox on Wednesday.