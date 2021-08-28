Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Collects three hits

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Stallings went 3-for-4 with a run scored in a 4-3 loss to the Cardinals on Friday. After not appearing in Thursday's lineup, Stallings returned Friday collecting three hits, all of which were singles. The 31-year-old catcher has now collected a hit in five of his last six games, three of which were multi-hit outings.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Stallings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirates#Cardinals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBIntelligencer

Tsutsugo Hits Walk-Off Homer to Lift Pirates

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked...
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Kevin Newman: Bags two more hits

Newman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals. Newman's leadoff home run in the third inning -- his fourth of the season -- put the Pirates on the board and held up as the difference in Pittsburgh's one-run victory. He'll be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale, batting sixth and starting at shortstop.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Tsutsugo hits game-ending homer, Pirates beat Cardinals 4-3

PITTSBURGH (AP)Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a three-run homer off Alex Reyes in the ninth inning, sending the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 4-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday. Bryan Reynolds started the game-ending rally with a leadoff walk. After Colin Moran struck out swinging, Jacob Stallings walked and Tsutsugo drove Reyes’ next pitch deep to right.
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Last-place Pirates fire hitting coach Rick Eckstein

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The last-place Pittsburgh Pirates have fired hitting coach Rick Eckstein. The team made the announcement on Monday. The Pirates, who are in the early stages of a reboot under general manager Ben Cherington, have struggled to produce offense all season. Pittsburgh entered Monday last in the majors...
MLBQuad Cities Onlines

Kim returns to rotation as Cardinals seek three of four from Pirates

PITTSBURGH — When Kwang Hyun Kim came off the injured list, manager Mike Shildt made it fairly clear that Kim would be returning as a reliever unless something happened. Well, it did. Jack Flaherty hurt his shoulder. And so Kim, after 2 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on Tuesday, will...
Sportsbristownews.com

Lady Pirates on top during Week Three of season

Week three came with a big win on Tuesday over a very competitive Harrah team who was slated to be number two in Bristow (number one)'s district. The Panthers took the lead in the top of the first inning with a two run homerun. In the bottom of the third inning the Lady Pirates were able to tie the game on a clutch, two run single by sophomore Ava Yocham. With two outs, sophomore Hayden Haulcomb walked, followed by a Kinzie Williams single to left field which brought up Yocham. In the sixth inning the Lady Pirates pulled away, adding four runs to their two, starting with a leadoff single by Williams. Singles by McKenna Ingram and Jazmyn George followed, and the Pirates added more pressure with a walk by Abby Morgan and Albaney Pritchard being hit by a pitch, which brought up Molly Gill, who doubled to score George and Morgan. Ingram was the winning pitcher, lasting all seven innings allowing two runs and striking out ten.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates News: Hitting Coach Rick Eckstein Let Go

The Pittsburgh Pirates are trending toward another top Draft pick for the season year in a row. Someone had to answer for it. Rick Eckstein was hired as the Pittsburgh Pirates hitting coach during the 2018-2019 offseason. The previous regime hired Eckstein, but he was one of the only key members of the coaching staff to remain with the team after the 2019 overhaul. It was a bit of a surprise, but he also only had one year of work to go on. Also, he was considered to be an up-and-coming hitting coach who stressed some of the newer parts that are more focused on for hitting.
MLBnumberfire.com

Wilmer Difo hitting second in Pirates' Tuesday lineup

Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Wilmer Difo is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Difo will make his 18th appearance at third after Ke'Bryan Hayes was held out with a hand ailment. In a matchup against right-hander Lucas Giolito, our models project Difo to score 8.0 FanDuel points at...
Montpelier, VTTimes-Argus

Three Penny Pirates win softball title

The Three Penny Pirates completed an undefeated run through the Montpelier Men’s Softball League playoffs Monday, claiming the first championship in the team’s 15-year history with an 11-9 victory over PJ’s Painting. Every member of the Pirates squad contributed during the title game to continue a recurring theme of a...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Three Recent High School Draft Picks to Watch

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a ton of talented pitching prospects. But these three high school draft picks should become high ranking prospects in the very near future. The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system’s biggest strength is their pitching. They have high ranking, very notable pitching prospects at every level. In the mid-to-upper levels of the minor leagues. Miguel Yajure, Roansy Contreras, Carmen Mlodzinski, and Quinn Priester are just a few of the highly talented players the Pirates have.
MLBPosted by
WDBO

Cubs manager Ross positive for virus, Chicago tops Pirates

CHICAGO — (AP) — After he was ejected, Chicago Cubs bench coach Andy Green contemplated how he might pass along his fine to manager David Ross or president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer. “It'll probably fall to me though, truth be told,” a grinning Green said. Green took over as...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Cubs top Pirates thanks to 11th-inning error

An error by Pittsburgh second baseman Wilmer Difo allowed the winning run to score as the Chicago Cubs beat the visiting Pirates 6-5 in 11 innings on Thursday night. Difo could not corral an infield popup, which allowed Sergio Alcantara to cross the plate. The miscue gave the Cubs their first three-game winning streak since June 8-13, when they won five straight.
MLBPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Keller dazzles, but embarrassing walkoff play and worrisome seventh inning doom Pirates against Cubs

CHICAGO — For a team that is 40 games under .500, Thursday’s game was still a tough loss to watch unfold. Mitch Keller finally put together a truly dazzling start against the Chicago Cubs, pitching six shutout innings, striking out eight and walking none. It was the first time since Aug. 1 that he had gone a full start without walking an opponent. It was his first quality start since Sept. 19 of last year, and it was the first time in his career that he has pitched six innings without walking an opponent.
MLBchatsports.com

Rum Bunter Radio #66: The Pirates Say Goodbye to Gregory Polanco

Gregory Polanco officially hits the road, and he’s not alone in his exit as the Pittsburgh Pirates make some moves. In this episode of Rum Bunter Radio Nick Caporoso and Trey Yanity take you through the previous week of Pirates baseball, and for the week of August 29th, it has been a hectic one.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Colin Moran: Collects home run No. 8

Moran went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in a loss to the Cubs on Thursday. Entering play Thursday slashing .375/.400/.500 across his last six games, Moran extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive with a three-run first-inning home run off Cubs starter Keegan Thompson. Now with a hit in nine of his last 10 games, Moran will look to continue this success with three more matchups against Chicago set for this weekend.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Hoy Park: Knocks second homer

Park went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Cubs. The infielder hit the second of back-to-back home runs for Pittsburgh in the fifth inning. Park filled in for Ke'Bryan Hayes (hand) at third base Friday, but the former figures to fill a utility role most of the time. Park is slashing just .192/.244/.329 with two home runs, six RBI and six runs scored across 80 plate appearances between the Pirates and the Yankees.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Shelby Miller: Takes first loss

Miller (0-1) allowed a run on one hit in one inning to take the loss Friday versus the Cubs. The 30-year-old was given the ball for the sixth inning, but he allowed a solo home run to Frank Schwindel, and the Cubs were able to maintain that lead. Miller had posted a scoreless inning in his Pittsburgh debut Wednesday, but he wasn't able to limit the damage versus the team he started the year with. With declining performance since 2017, Miller is likely destined for a low-leverage role while in the big leagues.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Look: Pittsburgh Pirates Made Embarrassing Error In Loss To Cubs

We’re back for another round of embarrassing plays made by the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates are a miserable 48-86 this season and their on-field play reflects it. They’ve been particularly bad on defense, committing several errors almost each night. Pittsburgh made an error at the most inopportune time on Thursday night.

Comments / 0

Community Policy