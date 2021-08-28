Cancel
NFL

Vikings' Kirk Cousins: Plays three drives

 8 days ago

Cousins completed five of seven passes for 57 yards in Friday night's 28-25 preseason loss to the Chiefs. Cousins once again played three drives, leading the Vikings to a field goal out of the gate before the Vikings were forced to punt twice. The signal-caller was without starting wideouts Justin Jefferson (shoulder) and Adam Thielen (thigh), and instead showed a good rapport with tight end Irv Smith, who caught both his targets for 39 yards. With the preseason now in the books, Cousins will look forward to having all his weapons available ahead of Week 1's matchup against the Bengals.

