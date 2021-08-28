Cancel
NFL

Vikings' Irv Smith: Catches both targets

 8 days ago

Smith caught both his targets for 39 yards in Friday night's 28-25 preseason loss to the Chiefs. Smith hauled in a 23-yarder from Kirk Cousins to begin his night, then put Minnesota in a first-and-goal situation with a 16-yard grab a few plays later. Heading into his third season, Smith seems poised for a larger role complementing wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, putting his stock on the rise in advance of Week 1's matchup against the Bengals.

