Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: Gets rushing attempt

 8 days ago

Hardman was not targeted but rushed once for eight yards in Friday night's 28-25 preseason win over the Vikings. Hardman saw the field with Kansas City's starters before Demarcus Robinson, furthering the notion that his role will be expanded this season following Sammy Watkins' departure. Although he wasn't targeted Friday, the Chiefs still managed to get the ball in Hardman's hands offensively, looking to capitalize on his blazing speed. In such an explosive offense, Hardman is certainly a player to keep in mind for season-long formats and DFS lineups going into a Week 1 battle against the Browns.

