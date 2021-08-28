Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants' Kevin Gausman: Quality start in no-decision

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Gausman allowed two runs on six hits and struck out two over six innings versus Atlanta on Friday. He walked none and he did not factor in the decision. Gausman spent a few days on the COVID-19 injured list with vaccine side effects, but he seemed to be feeling just fine while throwing 62 of his 91 pitches for strikes. This was Gausman's first quality start since Aug. 4, as he failed to meet the six-inning requirement in each of his last three outings. The right-hander has a 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 176:46 K:BB through 152 innings this season. He lines up for another challenging matchup versus Milwaukee next week.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Gausman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Quality Start#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBknbr.com

What’s the latest on the Kris Bryant, Kevin Gausman injuries?

The Giants left Friday night’s series-opener in Atlanta with a 6-5 defeat, but the game could have bigger ramifications than just an addition to the loss column. Giants star Kris Bryant, who homered in back-to-back games leading up to Friday, exited in the bottom of the first inning after tweaking his right side in the top of the first. Manager Gabe Kapler said the injury occured when Bryant check-swung during his first at-bat, a line-out to right field.
MLBSportsGrid

Kevin Gausman returns from the Injured list Friday for the Giants

Kevin Gausman will start for the Giants on Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Gausman was activated off of the COVID-19 injured list in order to make this start. Gausman had been suffering from the side effects of receiving the vaccine. Chadwick Tromp was sent to Triple-A to make room on the roster for Gausman.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Giants' Longoria on injured list with hand injury, Gausman to COVID IL

NEW YORK — The Giants made a couple of roster moves Tuesday, and when they were completed, third baseman Evan Longoria was back on the injured list. Longoria had been placed on the COVID IL on Sunday, a move that was vaccine-related following a booster shot. On Tuesday, he was reinstated and put on the regular IL because of an injury: right hand contusion.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Posey's homer, Gausman's rebound wasted as Giants crumble late to Braves

ATLANTA — The Giants are blessed with so much depth that they can cover when a player or three is out of action. Some losses are easier to overcome than others. For instance, Donovan Solano is shelved after testing positive for the coronavirus, yet the Giants have three others on the roster capable of playing second base.
MLBMLB

Gausman grinds, but bullpen stumbles late

ATLANTA -- One start after saying he had lost that extra bite on his splitter, Kevin Gausman -- fresh off the COVID IL due to side effects from his vaccine and weathering a 35-minute rain delay -- looked like himself again in facing his former team. Gausman delivered his second...
MLBNBC Sports

Gausman pitches through hip aggravation in Giants' loss

The Giants held their breath for a few seconds in the bottom of the third inning of their 6-5 loss to the Braves on Friday in Atlanta. Braves outfielder Jorge Soler had hit a high chopper over the mound, forcing first baseman Darin Ruf to range to his right to field the ball.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants’ Bullpen Wastes Kevin Gausman’s Outing in Loss to Braves

Giants' bullpen wastes Gausman's outing in loss to Braves originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea BOX SCORE The Giants were nine outs away from moving to 40 games over . but the bullpen couldn't preserve a lead as the Atlanta Braves rallied to hand San Francisco a tough 6-5 loss at Truist Park on Friday night. Kevin Gausman went six gritty innings and handed over a 4-2 lead to Tony Watson, but the veteran lefty reliver ran into immediate trouble.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Kevin Gausman suffers injury scare in first start since IL stint (Video)

San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman remained in Friday night’s start against the Atlanta Braves after suffering an apparent injury. The San Francisco Giants walked into Friday’s game against the Atlanta Braves on a five-game winning streak. To make matters that much better for the Giants, they had Kevin Gausman activated for the start after a stint on the COVID-19 list. However, the right-handed pitcher did have an injury scare.
MLBNBC Sports

Giants need All-Star version of Gausman now more than ever

Kevin Gausman has seen September baseball with the Giants before. He started four games in September last year with a spot in the expanded playoffs on the line. Gausman had a 2.35 ERA in those four appearances, striking out 29 batters in 23 innings, and opponents hit just .159 against him. He even threw a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning against the San Diego Padres on the final game of the season, but the Giants fell short and lost their third straight game to end the year and their playoff hopes.
MLBPosted by
FanBuzz

How Much Do MLB Ball Girls Make?

Most of us will never get on a Major League Baseball field as a player. We shouldn’t try to get on the field as a gate crasher (or streaker, for the exhibitionists among us) for various reasons. These aren’t Disco Demolition Night times anymore. However, there are a few jobs...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Giants Make Important Roster Decision On TE Kyle Rudolph

After a lengthy rehab from offseason foot surgery, New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph is finally ready to return to the practice field. The Giants officially activated Rudolph from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list this morning, signaling his return to practice, albeit on a limited basis. Rudolph passed his team physical to enable being activated.
MLBsportstalkatl.com

Braves receive positive news regarding the injury to Ozzie Albies

For those of you who failed to stay awake for the Braves late night matchup with the Dodgers on Tuesday, you missed yet another scary incident involving one of their young stars. This time, Ozzie Albies was the subject, as he fouled a ball hard off of his knee in the fifth inning. Immediately, Albies went down in excruciating pain. He would eventually attempt to walk off on his own power, but he was unable, and the trainers ended up carrying him to the clubhouse.
NFLCBS Sports

Giants' Saquon Barkley: No decision this week

Coach Joe Judge said the Giants won't make any decision on Barkley (knee) and his status for the season opener until next week, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. The Giants will take it down to the wire, though recent signs have all been positive, with Barkley participating in full-team drills at the end of last week before going through pregame warmups ahead of Sunday's exhibition loss to the Patriots. The next big step is to shed his non-contract jersey, something Judge has mentioned as a 'must' before Barkley can be cleared to play in a game. For what it's worth, the Giants' initial 53-man roster includes just three tailbacks, with Barkley followed by free-agent addition Devontae Booker and rookie sixth-round pick Gary Brightwell, though fullback Elijhaa Penny also has some experience as a ballcarrier.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman’s outlook gets blunt take from Aaron Boone after meltdown vs. Orioles

It has been a wild season for New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman. And it got even wilder on Saturday when he allowed the Baltimore Orioles to occupy all bases in the top of the ninth inning and allow the go-ahead run that gave the O’s the 4-3 win. It was certainly a loss that’s tough to swallow for Aaron Boone and the Yankees. Apart from the fact that the Yankees shouldn’t be losing at home against the worst team in baseball today, the loss also came on the heels of a brilliant stretch from Chapman.

Comments / 0

Community Policy