Giants' Kevin Gausman: Quality start in no-decision

Gausman allowed two runs on six hits and struck out two over six innings versus Atlanta on Friday. He walked none and he did not factor in the decision. Gausman spent a few days on the COVID-19 injured list with vaccine side effects, but he seemed to be feeling just fine while throwing 62 of his 91 pitches for strikes. This was Gausman's first quality start since Aug. 4, as he failed to meet the six-inning requirement in each of his last three outings. The right-hander has a 2.49 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 176:46 K:BB through 152 innings this season. He lines up for another challenging matchup versus Milwaukee next week.