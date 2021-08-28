Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Leading rusher Friday

The Lone Tree Lion football team hosts the Central City Wildcats Friday in a week one contest. The Lions officially opened the season last week, knocking off Midland 22-8 in a week 0 tilt. After falling behind early, Lone Tree scored 22 unanswered to secure their first victory over the Eagles in their last four tries. KCII JET Physical Therapy Athlete of the Week Tyler Bell was a big reason why. The Lone Tree senior posted 72 rushing yards on 12 carries and scored two of the Lions three touchdowns. He also accounted for eight tackles in the victory. Cade Shield also had a big night on offense in the Lone Tree win, putting up 129 yards of total offense, 104 on the ground on 24 carries. Matthew Hemsted led Lone Tree with eight and a half tackles, seven solo.