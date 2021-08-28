Cancel
Lions' Jermar Jefferson: Leading rusher Friday

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Jefferson gained 43 yards on 11 carries while catching his only target for five yards in Friday's preseason loss to the Colts. Getting the start for the Lions in their final tuneup before Week 1, Jefferson led the team in rushing yards and rushing attempts. D'Andre Swift (groin) and Jamaal Williams remain locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, but if Swift sees a limited workload in the opener against San Francisco, Jefferson could see enough touches to have some value in deep fantasy formats.

www.cbssports.com

