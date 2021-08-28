Braves' Jorge Soler: Strong showing at plate
Soler went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-5 win over San Francisco. The outfielder gave Atlanta its first lead in the contest with a blast off San Francisco reliever Zack Littell in the seventh inning. Soler has homered three times in his last six games, going 8-for-21 (.381) in that span. He's slashing .209/.313/.403 with 19 long balls, 51 RBI and 52 runs scored through 464 plate appearances, but he's been much more reliable in August since he joined Atlanta at the trade deadline.www.cbssports.com
