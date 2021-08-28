Colts' Mike Strachan: Five grabs Friday

Cancel
Strachan caught five of seven targets for 61 yards in Friday's preseason win over the Lions. The 2021 seventh-round pick is still in the hunt for the No. 5 spot on the depth chart at wide receiver, and Strachan only helped his case by significantly out-producing Ashton Dulin (two catches for seven yards), although Dezmon Patmon (two catches for 64 yards) also made an impact with a 60-yard grab late in the second quarter to help set up a field goal. Strachan's size and speed make him intriguing, but he's likely a couple years away from refining his skills enough to make a real push for a fantasy-friendly role.

