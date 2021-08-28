Steelers' Kalen Ballage: Pair of carries
Ballage carried the ball two times for eight yards in Friday's preseason game against Carolina. Ballage worked in a third-down role in the team's first offensive drive, though he was unable to convert his lone target into a catch. He drew one carry on the following drive and was held off the stat sheet thereafter until the fourth quarter. Ballage battled a lower-body issue throughout the middle of training camp but has been healthier than Benny Snell overall. That could clear a path for Ballage to make the roster, though the Steelers' depth roles at the position remain unclear.www.cbssports.com
