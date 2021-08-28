Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Steelers' Kalen Ballage: Pair of carries

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Ballage carried the ball two times for eight yards in Friday's preseason game against Carolina. Ballage worked in a third-down role in the team's first offensive drive, though he was unable to convert his lone target into a catch. He drew one carry on the following drive and was held off the stat sheet thereafter until the fourth quarter. Ballage battled a lower-body issue throughout the middle of training camp but has been healthier than Benny Snell overall. That could clear a path for Ballage to make the roster, though the Steelers' depth roles at the position remain unclear.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Preseason
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Disappoint in 2021

In the NFL, disappointment can come in many forms. An eight-win season might feel fantastic for New York Jets or Jacksonville Jaguars fans, but New England Patriots or Green Bay Packers supporters would be disheartened if their teams missed the playoffs or finished with sub-.500 records. There's no standard way...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Contract projections for T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick; Keith Butler give us something to track for the Steelers defense

Thursday’s “First Call” gives us some ballpark numbers on potential Steelers contracts for T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick. Coordinator Keith Butler reveals some defensive strategy. Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett is pushing to get Penn State and West Virginia back on the Panthers schedule. And Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is...
NFLchatsports.com

Steelers Identified As Potential Trade Partner for Eagles’ Former First-Round OT

After restructuring the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and new linebacker Joe Schobert, the Steelers find themselves with some newfound salary cap space. Though much of that money is already spoken for when it comes to in-season injury insurance, a 16-man expanded practice squad and more, the Steelers find themselves in a better position to be able to add another piece or two to the Steelers’ roster prior to the start of the regular season, which is what general manager Kevin Colbert likes to do historically.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFLsteelers.com

Roster moves continue for Steelers

One day after announcing the initial 53-man roster, it changed again. The Steelers placed three players on the Reserved/Injured List, including offensive lineman Zach Banner, running back Anthony McFarland Jr. and defensive end Stephon Tuitt. All of them have missed time during training camp and the preseason. With the open...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Browns, Ravens, Steelers, T.J. Watt

Browns DL Malik McDowell spoke about his multiple encounters with law enforcement since his 2017 ATV accident that resulted in a head injury. He said that he lost faith in himself and thought his playing career was over. “A lot of stuff drove me to what I had going on,”...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

Steelers Cut Five Players

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they’ve waived DB Antoine Brooks with an injury designation and cut OL Aviante Collins, WR Tyler Simmons, RB Pete Guerriero and LB Calvin Bundage. Brooks would revert to the team’s injured reserve list on Wednesday should he clear waivers. Guerriero signed on with the...
NFLPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

First Call: Le'Veon Bell, LeSean McCoy among rumored replacements for Ravens’ J.K. Dobbins; safety signings for Steelers to note

A couple of big signings for NFL safeties may impact the Steelers when it comes to Minkah Fitzpatrick’s thinking on his next contract. Yoshi Tsutsugo’s walk-off homer at PNC Park created some widely varying reactions on Sunday. Joe Burrow’s return in Cincinnati was less than memorable. A couple of ex-Pirates kicked the Baltimore Orioles while they were down.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Seahawks trade of Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers is worrisome

The Seahawks seem to think a lot about their pass rush in 2021 because it might overcome the issues Seattle might have at cornerback. How else to explain that Seattle just before the season begins keeps making moves at the position in order to find the right answer to the group this year?
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger’s last ride?

Ben Roethlisberger has outlasted 2004 NFL Draft contemporaries Philip Rivers and Eli Manning but is the 2021 season the Steelers quarterback’s last ride?. The 2004 NFL Draft feels like it was just yesterday; 17 years have gone by extremely quickly. While the top of the draft was unfolding with drama, all Pittsburgh Steelers fans wanted was a quarterback. They got a lot more than they could have ever hoped for with Ben Roethlisberger.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Jaylen Samuels is the offensive Andre Chachere

Heading into the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles looked absolutely flush with talent at the running back position. From homegrown draftees like Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell, to waiver wire claims Kerryon Johnson and Jason Huntley, practice squad signees like Boston Scott, and Jordan Howard, who was initially traded for and then later signed as a mid-season free agent one season later, many openly questioned how the team would maintain their sheer volume of talent, with four, maybe even five running backs looking destined for the initial 53 man roster.
NFLPosted by
CBS Detroit

Lions Fall To Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enjoyed a perfect preseason debut. Roethlisberger turned in a perfect passer rating of 158.3 and led the Steelers’ first-team offense to a pair of touchdowns and Pittsburgh defeated the Detroit Lions 26-20 on Saturday night. “I’m just trying to win a football game,” Roethlisberger said....
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Steelers practice squad players who could be on the active roster soon

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently signed fifteen players to their practice squad. Here are three who could find themselves on the active roster soon. The Steelers recently cut their roster down to 53 players, and I was happy with most of their selections who made the final cut. However, Pittsburgh may not be done making moves yet.
NFLchatsports.com

Kalen Ballage Regains Ground Lost To Injury, May Have Secured Roster Spot With Diverse Showing Vs Lions

Veteran running back Kalen Ballage, signed as a free agent this offseason, had a solid outing for the Pittsburgh Steelers during their first preseason game. Unfortunately for him, he left that contest with an injury, and it caused him to sit out the next game. He was able to return in time for Saturday night’s third preseason contest, however, and with the added bonus of Benny Snell remaining sidelined instead.
Pittsburgh, PASteelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch — RB Kalen Ballage — Stock Up

Now that training camp has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we are seeing over the course of the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. So we can see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
NFLSteelers Depot

Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your weekly edition of the Steelers Mailbag. Our 300th one. So thanks to everyone for hanging out with us over the years. Like the 299 times before, we’re here for the next hour to answer anything and everything on your mind. To your questions!. BurghInPhilly: Hi Alex,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy