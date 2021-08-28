Lauren Conrad Finally Reveals If She's Ever Seen The Hills: New Beginnings

Cancel
Lauren Conrad is over the hill when it comes to her interest in reality TV. Even as many of her former co-stars banded together for The Hills reboot, she kept her distance and hasn't yet appeared on New Beginnings, which had its season two finale on Aug. 4. But has the reality-star-turned-fashion-designer been following along by watching Brody Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt and Audrina Patridge from the comfort of her couch? "I honestly haven't seen it," Lauren confessed during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 27. But don't make a mountain out of a molehill. She gave the...

