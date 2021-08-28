Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Cheat Sheet: Ryan Reynolds Trolls Blake Lively (Again) and Honey Boo Boo's Dramatic New Look

By The Hollywood Reporter
imdb.com
 8 days ago

Welcome back to the Cheat Sheet, your rundown of the biggest happenings in Hollywood that's more digestible than your avocado toast. This week, Ryan Reynolds continued his audition for the Trolls franchise by pulling off his latest social media prank on Blake Lively in honor of her birthday, while Jay Cutler opened up the challenges of dating post-divorce. So, basically, modern love in one sentence. It was also a big week for reality TV teens, with Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson landing her first major magazine feature, complete with a dramatic new look, and two of the Jon & Kate Plus 8 siblings heading off to high school. So, basically two examples of time continuing to slap...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cheat Sheet#The Jon Kate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson Looks Almost Unrecognizable in Teen Vogue Shoot

Watch: Honey Boo Boo Looks UNRECOGNIZABLE in "Teen Vogue" Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is putting everything out in the open. Ahead of her 16th birthday on Saturday, Aug. 28, the reality TV star was the subject of a Teen Vogue feature published on Wednesday, Aug. 25. The piece involved a glamorous photo shoot, in addition to a personal interview in which the teen got candid about the people in her life, including June "Mama June" Shannon.
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson’s Sister Anna Cardwell Slams Critics Who Disliked ‘Teen Vogue’ Photos

Several days after Teen Vogue published a photoshoot with Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, her older sister has a few choice words to say to any online critics. Anna Cardwell told The U.S. Sun on Friday, August 27, that she disagreed with the Instagram comments that claimed her 16-year-old sister was “too big” to model for the online publication.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Tori Spelling Bears Striking Resemblance to Khloe Kardashian as She Debuts Glam Makeover

Watch: Khloe Kardashian is Tired of "People Creating" Stories Online. On Thursday, Sept. 2, the 48-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum showcased a new makeover while sporting a denim jumpsuit during a walk in Los Angeles. Tori posted a photo of herself sporting her new look while walking with celebrity hairstylist Laura Rugetti, who is wearing a matching outfit. Fans couldn't help but draw comparisons between the actress and a certain reality star.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Is Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Dating An Older Man?

It’s been a long time since Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson first captured reality television viewers’ hearts with her antics. These days, it appears she’s more interested in capturing just one man’s heart. The former reality television star appears to have a serious boyfriend. It also appears that the two...
CelebritiesABC News

Alana Thompson is no longer 'Honey Boo Boo,' and is speaking her truth

Alana Thompson, famous for lines such as "You better redneckonize" and "A dollar makes me holla," is back in the spotlight and no longer going by the nickname Honey Boo Boo. Just a few days ahead of her 16th birthday, the former child reality star was photographed as we've never seen her before for Teen Vogue.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

'Honey Boo Boo' star Alana Thompson says she's outgrown her nickname as she turns 16

Alana Thompson has grown up in front of the camera, but many people still don't know her real name. The teenager, who turns 16 later this month, is better known as "Honey Boo Boo," a childhood nickname TLC viewers learned when she starred on the network's shows "Toddlers & Tiaras" and "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo." But these days, she wishes people would stop using moniker altogether.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See "Honey Boo Boo" a Decade After She Became TV's Most Quoted 6 Year Old

Alana Thompson grew up on reality TV, starting with Toddlers and Tiaras, moving on to her spinoff Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, and then to her mother's current show, Mama June: Road to Redemption. So viewers have gotten to see a lot of Thompson over the years, from her confident child pageant personality to the hardships she faced with her family. And she's come a long way since she rose to fame nearly 10 years ago. Now, Thompson is almost 16 years old and making it clear she wants to shed the "Honey Boo Boo" name.
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Cole Sprouse Calls Out ‘Insane’ Fans That Reported a Photo of His Girlfriend For ‘Violence and Incitement’

Cole Sprouse is once again hitting back at fans who are a little too preoccupied with his love life. On September 2, the Riverdale star shared on Instagram Stories that a post about his girlfriend Ari Fournier was reported for “violence and incitement.” This comes after Sprouse posted a loving birthday tribute to Fournier on August 28 featuring multiple snaps of the 23-year-old captioned, “Birthday girl gunna beat my ass for these. ❤️💋”

Comments / 0

Community Policy