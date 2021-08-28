Cancel
The White Lotus Poll Results: Who Do You Want to See Again in Season 2?

By Dave Nemetz
imdb.com
 8 days ago

If we do see any hotel guests at The White Lotus return for Season 2, TVLine readers have a clear favorite. We posted a poll earlier this week asking you to choose up to three characters from HBO’s dark comedy to come back for another stay. (The White Lotus has already been renewed for another season set in a new locale with a new cast, but series creator Mike White has hinted that a few characters may make an encore appearance.) And we shouldn’t be surprised that Jennifer Coolidge’s kooky Tanya topped the list, with 20.7 percent of the total vote.

www.imdb.com

Jennifer Coolidge
