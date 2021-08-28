The White Lotus Poll Results: Who Do You Want to See Again in Season 2?

Is The White Lotus new tonight on HBO? If you find yourself wondering about this, have no fear: We are more than happy to help!. Let’s, of course, start things off with this: There is no new installment coming on the air tonight. What gives with that? It’s really so simple as the fact that last week was the finale! We’ve made it to the end of season 1 and now, we’re going to be stuck waiting a good while to see what happens next. Let’s just all be grateful that there is another season coming given that originally, that was not something that was in the cards.