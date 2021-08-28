Ranking Every Ron Howard Feature Film From Worst To Best
When it comes to directors with impressive resumes, none are quite as fascinating as Ron Howard. Howard has dipped his artistic toes into many cinematic ponds: Oscar-winning dramas, all-out comedies, extravagant fantasies, and more. Plus, Howard has worked with some of the most talented individuals in the businesses, including Tom Hanks, George Lucas, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe -- the list just goes on and on. With his ability to take risky projects and turn them into crowd-pleasers, Howard has proved he's more than just the guy who played Richie on "Happy Days."www.imdb.com
Comments / 0