Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Ranking Every Ron Howard Feature Film From Worst To Best

By Dalin Rowell
imdb.com
 8 days ago

When it comes to directors with impressive resumes, none are quite as fascinating as Ron Howard. Howard has dipped his artistic toes into many cinematic ponds: Oscar-winning dramas, all-out comedies, extravagant fantasies, and more. Plus, Howard has worked with some of the most talented individuals in the businesses, including Tom Hanks, George Lucas, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe -- the list just goes on and on. With his ability to take risky projects and turn them into crowd-pleasers, Howard has proved he's more than just the guy who played Richie on "Happy Days."

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Howard
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
George Lucas
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Tom Hanks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CelebritiesPosted by
AL.com

Keanu Reeves’ 10 best movies ranked

Keanu Reeves turns 57 today. As an actor, director and producer, his films earned him global movie-stardom and made billions at the box office. To wish the film icon a happy birthday, we’ll share our 10 favorite films of his. We’ll cover plenty of the hits you know and love,...
Travel/Film

20 Movies About Time Travel Ranked Worst To Best

The notion of time travel is both inherently human (who wouldn't want the opportunity to see what the world will be like after they're gone, or to revisit the cherished memories of the past?) and intensely cinematic. So, it makes sense that it's a theme we see revisited in film time and time again.
Moviesthenerdstash.com

All 5 Jurassic Park Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

Taken from the pages of Michael Crichton’s 1990 novel, Jurassic Park was another winner on Steven Spielberg’s impressive resume and kickstarted a best-selling movie franchise that continues to this day with the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. You’ll be hard-pressed to find a ‘Movies to Watch Before you Die’ without this iconic sci-fi thriller on it. As it goes, there’s a good reason for that – it really is that damn good.
Movieswlrn.org

The Best of Classic Films Every Friday Evening

An eccentric woman learns she is not dying of radium poisoning as earlier assumed, but when she meets a reporter looking for a story, she feigns sickness again for her own profit. Certain she was dying from radium poisoning, Hazel Flagg (Carole Lombard) is delighted to learn from her doctor...
CelebritiesInternational Business Times

Tom Hanks Net Worth: Here's How Rich The COVID-19 Survivor Superstar Is

Tom Hanks is not only one of the most famous and highest-regarded actors in Hollywood, but he's also one of the highest-paid in the film industry. Hanks has starred in several box office hits, including “Saving Private Ryan,” “Cast Away,” “The Da Vinci Code” and the “Toy Story” franchise. The 65-year-old Oscar-winning actor currently has an estimated net worth of $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
Tennisimdb.com

With ‘King Richard,’ Will Smith Could Become Second Black Man to Be Oscar-Nominated for Acting and Producing

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s sports drama “King Richard” is shaping up to have the same advantage that propelled “The Blind Side” to a best actress Oscar for Sandra Bullock. Its centerpiece is Will Smith, who’s now at the forefront of what is going to be a cutthroat best actor race. “King Richard” is the “Rocky” of tennis movies, but also the “Rocky” for every Black child that will watch this and be inspired to greatness in the future, the kind of inspiration our community doesn’t often see.

Comments / 0

Community Policy