Cotton Mesh Grocery Bags

The SHADO Eyewear by ThinOptics are a premium sunglasses collection from the brand that will provide wearers with a way to keep the essential accessory on hand at all times. The ultra-slim sunglasses have a compact frame and come with a low-profile case that can be attached onto the rear of a smartphone to keep the eyewear on hand at all times. This eliminates the need to carry oversized alternatives around and ensure they are around when they're needed most, while also preventing them from being left behind when traveling.