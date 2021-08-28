Cancel
Madison, WI

Veteran-run coffee shop, peer support group to relocate to new veteran apartment complex

By Gretchen Gerlach
nbc15.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A local branch of a veteran-run coffee shop is relocating to the heart of downtown Madison. Rob Waite, a veteran and Director of Operations for Dryhootch Madison, says the move to the first floor of a new veteran apartment complex will allow the nonprofit to reach more veterans in the Madison area who are in need of a meaningful conversation over a cup of coffee.

