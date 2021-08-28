'It was huge, man': Chris McClellan, Owasso defense shut down Edmond Santa Fe in season opener

EDMOND — It seemed as if Chris McClellan found a way into Edmond Santa Fe’s backfield every snap. The senior defensive lineman at Owasso was playing in his first game for the Rams after moving in from Tulsa Edison, and his presence was known early. On Santa Fe’s first play, McClellan, who’s No. 3 in The Oklahoman’s Super 30, ripped around his defender and forced an incompletion.