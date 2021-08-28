Erika Jayne Sued for $25 Million in Tom Girardi's Bankruptcy Case

Erika Jayne owes $25 million to her estranged husband's law firm, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Aug. 26 and obtained by E! News. The trustee behind the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case sued the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, for more than $25.5 million plus interest, after Erika allegedly paid for her "extravagant lifestyle" using firm funds. "The glam cannot be supported by a sham," trustee Elissa Miller states in the first amended complaint. Erika, along with her Ej Global and Pretty Mess companies, allegedly received jewelry and other luxury items that were purchased using funds from Tom Girardi's Girardi...