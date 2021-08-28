Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Erika Jayne Sued for $25 Million in Tom Girardi's Bankruptcy Case

imdb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleErika Jayne owes $25 million to her estranged husband's law firm, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Aug. 26 and obtained by E! News. The trustee behind the Girardi Keese bankruptcy case sued the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, for more than $25.5 million plus interest, after Erika allegedly paid for her "extravagant lifestyle" using firm funds. "The glam cannot be supported by a sham," trustee Elissa Miller states in the first amended complaint. Erika, along with her Ej Global and Pretty Mess companies, allegedly received jewelry and other luxury items that were purchased using funds from Tom Girardi's Girardi...

www.imdb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erika Jayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bankruptcies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

TOKYO (AP) — The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago.
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy