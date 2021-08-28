Cancel
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian "Caught Off Guard" By Kanye West's Decision to Invite Marilyn Manson to Donda Event

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's united front at last night's Donda album event, multiple sources tell E! News she was caught off guard by the rapper's decision to include Marilyn Manson and DaBaby in the project. One insider close to Kim tells E! News exclusively that she was "very upset" to learn of Marilyn's involvement. The rocker is facing multiple accusations of abuse and sexual misconduct, which he has denied. According to the source, Kim did not know that Marilyn or any of the other individuals would be there prior to arriving, explaining, "She would never have participated in something if she knew Manson was a part of it." A second source close to the E! reality...

Kanye West
Kim Kardashian
Marilyn Manson
Kanye
#Kim And Kanye
Family Relationshipscodelist.biz

Wow! That’s how much Rob and Kim Kardashian’s kids resemble each other.

These three could also be siblings! Since the separation from rapper Kanye West (43), Kim Kardashian (40) seems to focus even more on her family. She regularly gives her fans insights into her private life: Recently, the model spent a day with his brother Robert (34) and his daughter Dream (4). The children also seemed to enjoy themselves magnificently: Kim shared a few sugar-sweet snapshots of the kids – and the similarity of the three was hard to miss!
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Revealed Who She Thinks North Resembles, And It's NOT Her Or Kanye

It’s pretty much indisputable that Kim Kardashian’s kids look strikingly similar to her. North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, are mini-me versions of their momma, and they’ve even been known to wear matching outfits at times. That being said, Kim admits her eldest daughter, North, also looks a lot like one of her aunties. What Kardashian does North West look most like most? Here’s what Kim had to say.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Kanye West and Irina Shayk called it quits: report

Kanye West and Irina Shayk have reportedly called it quits. Multiple sources confirmed to People magazine in a report published Saturday that the short relationship between the 35-year-old model and the 44-year-old rapper has ended. "It was never a serious thing that took off," one source told the outlet. "Kanye...
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Kim Kardashian ‘hurt’ with ex Kanye West airing dirty laundry

Kim Kardashian is allegedly not happy with her ex Kanye West airing their dirty laundry in his songs, a report says. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West remain amicable following their split. The exes co-parent their four children North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. However, she allegedly didn’t like him talking about their failed marriage in his songs.
Chicago, ILBillboard

Kim Kardashian Shares Backstage Wedding Dress Photo from Kanye West's 'Donda' Listening Event in Chicago

Kim Kardashian is giving a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her stunning wedding dress from Kanye West's Donda album listening event in Chicago. On Thursday (Aug. 26), the reality TV star and entrepreneur made an unexpected appearance at the third mass listening party for West's still-unreleased Donda project, strutting onto Chicago's Soldier Field in the beautiful bridal gown she wore at the former couple's 2014 wedding in Italy.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Wears Mask With Zipper Face Holes To Support Ex Kanye West

Serving Rubber Man from “American Horror Story” couture, Kim Kardashian wore one of her most extra outfits to date to support Kanye West. The reality TV star went above and beyond to show that family and fashion come first even in a post-Kimye world. On Thursday, Kardashian attended the second listening event for the rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed new album, “Donda,” at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is reportedly living until his new project is completed.
CelebritiesIn Style

Kim Kardashian and Saint West Matched in Matrix-Style Outfits

Celebrities coordinating outfits with their kids is nothing new, but Kim Kardashian took matching to an entirely different place in her latest Instagram post. New photos show Kardashian and her 5-year-old son, Saint West, in coordinating Matrix-appropriate getups, both of them clad in sleek all-black everything after Kanye West's recent Donda listening party.

