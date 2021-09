Boxology Cocktails supplies 10 servings of ready-to-drink punch and mai tai so that people can enjoy high-quality cocktails at home without any of the mess of making their own drinks. For those who love the idea of at-home mixology but not necessarily all the steps involved, this boxed cocktails solution does all the heavy lifting. The readymade drinks are affordable to enjoy and easy to clean up, especially when it comes to hosting gatherings.