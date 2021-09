As production rolls along on Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal's "Game of Thrones" spinoff House of the Dragon, there are a whole lot of folks waiting to see how this first major expansion of HBO & George R.R. Martin's GOT universe. On one side, you have fans still feeling burned by the GOT series finale approaching the project with caution. Then you have corporate, who see the project as a test of how accepting GOT fans will be to telling tales that don't directly involve Jon Snow (Kit Harington) or Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). That said, the prequel can count on one familiar face checking it out when it debuts. Though admitting it might be "painful to watch" considering his involvement in the original series & the amount of time that's passed since the series wrapped, Harington confirmed during an interview in support of his new series Modern Love that he would be watching it- first and foremost, to support his GOT production family member Sapochnik.